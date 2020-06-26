Brooks’ brother, Copka Chase, will be on the passenger list next year

Cromwell, Connecticut – The Post newspaper learned on Thursday that Chase Copka, the younger brother of Brooks Copka, has secured a spot in the 2021 Traveler Championship field.

Chase, 26, younger than Brooks, the No. 4 player in the world with four major tournaments, secured a spot in the championship this week at TPC River Highlands by Monday, survived five man’s two-game qualifiers for two points.

But on Wednesday, after learning that Brooks’ canister, Ricky Elliot, was positive for COVID-19, both Brooks and Chase pulled out of the tournament as a precaution. For Brooks, due to his noble status, withdrawal was not a big deal. For Chase, who has had no game play and only played in a few PGA Tour events, it was a crushing blow. One good performance in a PGA round for a player like Chase could change his life.

Passenger Championship Manager Nathan Groppi told The Post on Thursday that he had contacted Chase and told him that he “got” on his way and that “if he needed it next year” he would have a guaranteed place in 2021 passengers.

Shane Lowry was in the midst of a COVID-19 whirlpool on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Travelers’ Tournament.

On Tuesday, the British Open tennis champion from Ireland went on a training tour with Graeme McDowell and the Copa Brothers.

By Wednesday, McDowell and the Koepka Brothers withdrew from travelers when it was discovered that both McDowell, Ken Komboy and the Brooks Fund, Elliot, had confirmed their coronavirus.

While neither the McDowell nor Koepkas test was positive, all three withdrew from the reserve in the event they were infected with the box but did not yet show that in the test.

Lowry was so worried that he consulted with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Wednesday evening to make sure he’s safe for him to keep playing and playing. Monahan gave his blessing and found it good, with Lowry Shoot 4 Under 66 on Thursday.

“On Tuesday evening I found out about Kenny, Grimm’s Graeme, and I spent some time around Graeme,” said Laurie. But Graeme did not see [Comboy] Since last week [Comboy didn’t make the trip to Connecticut because he wasn’t feeling well].

“Then obviously we played a training round with Brooks, Chase and Ricky Elliott, who was incubating Brooks and tested positive [Wednesday] morning. Ricky called me himself. I really couldn’t believe. To be honest, I thought he was messing around with me, because it’s kinda sometimes.

“Then when the men pulled out, I called the tour very quickly. I asked them what they think I should do because I wanted to do the right thing. But I don’t think I’ve been in enough contact with Ricky over the nine holes that we played on Tuesday. We just take precautions.” I talked to Jai [Wednesday evening] Here at the club he said I’m good to play. So, I’m here to play. “

Lori said after two clean weeks – just Nick and Whitney’s test was positive last week – this week’s cases were “some kind of kick in the back for all of us and to make sure we’re doing the right things when we’re there.” “

“I saw a lot of very negative media coverage, and I don’t like it,” he said. “I think PGA Tour, Jay, all of the participants did a great job, and as a professional golf player, I am very happy to go back to work and provide some entertainment for some people at home. I think we are very fortunate to back away from playing.”

Abraham had his first PGA Tour hole in one in 16th hole on Thursday, and he dug it with 8 irons of 156 yards. The relative silence that accompanied him was shocked when the ace in general sparked a huge roar from the gallery. Of course, viewers are not allowed in the golf course this week.

He said: “It was very counter-weather because there was nobody and we couldn’t reach five or anything else, but still, it was great getting my first PGA tour.” “You want to be in fifth place or something and we can’t do that now, so it was definitely different. But I’ll take it.”

Tyler McMember, the son of the 10-times tour winner BGA Marcumber, did not enter the passenger field until Wednesday’s withdrawal. He missed the bits at the Korn Ferry Tour event last week and was ready to take off the week. He was on his way to the Pisgah Forest near Asheville, North Carolina, for a quiet week. Then he got a late word that he was in the business of traveling if he could get to Connecticut.

“I think I got the confirmation around 3 p.m.,” said Macmber. “The last flight out of Jacksonville was at 5:30, so I had to pack my luggage in about 25 minutes and head to the airport.”

He made his trip and took his chance to the limit, shooting 5 under 65 on Thursday while playing alongside defense champion Chase Revi and John Ram.

“My husband’s brother led me to the airport at the last minute,” said McMember. I called him, and I said, “Hey, man, I think I’m going to the tournament. Can you find me a flight and maybe give me a flight to the airport and help me get on the ride?” “Superman for me.