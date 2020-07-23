The 93-year-old, who was identified as Bruno D., was charged with 5,230 charges relating to murder in his time as an SS guard at Stutthof concentration camp from 1944 to 1945.
A juvenile court in Hamburg convicted him of aiding and abetting the killing of at least 5,232 people. He faced a juvenile court because he was 17 years old at the time of his service in Stutthof.
The defendant had previously admitted to being a camp guard, but he told the court at the start of his trial that he had no choice at the time. He grew up in a village next to Danzig, which is now the Polish city of Gdansk.
More than 40 prosecutors from France, Israel, Poland, and the United States testified against the former security forces guard during the trial that started in October.
At the close of more than 75 years after the end of World War II in Europe, it will be one of the last trials of a former Nazi.
It is estimated that about 65,000 people were killed during the Holocaust in the Stottov concentration camp, near the Polish city now called Gdansk.
Landmark trial
Court documents claimed that prisoners in Stutthof were killed by a bullet in the back of the neck, were poisoned by Zyklon B gas, and were denied food and medicine.
CNN said in a statement that the verdict considered the verdict a “symbolic justice” for the victims of Camp Ben Cohen, whose grandmother Judy Mizel was imprisoned in the camp and her colleague at trial.
“On behalf of my grandmother and our family, this ruling sends a strong message that the guard in any camp cannot deny responsibility for what happened,” Cohen wrote. His grandmother’s mother, Mina Baker, was killed in the camp. Messel and her sister survived and fled to Denmark.
“Unfortunately, most of the perpetrators of the Holocaust have never been tried, so we still have something that looks like symbolic justice today, instead of true justice,” he said.
“The most important thing for us is that these terrible things must never happen again, and that the world can be educated about the seemingly natural ability of people to be part of the most terrible evil.”
This comes after the German district court of Wuppertal last week charged a 95-year-old man, accused of being a guard at the same camp where Bruno de was, of committing war crimes on July 14 during the Holocaust.
The German Prosecutor’s Office is investigating 14 other cases related to concentration camps in Buchenwald, Sachsenhausen, Mauthausen and Stotov, according to the Central Office for the Investigation of Nazi Crime.
Founded by the Nazis for the first time in 1939, Stotov hosted a total of 115,000 prisoners, over half of whom died there. About 22,000 Stutthof were transferred to other Nazi camps.
About 6 million Jews are believed to have died in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Hundreds of thousands of Roma and people with mental or physical disabilities were also killed.
