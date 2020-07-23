Bruno D, a former Nazi concentration camp guard in Germany, was convicted

The 93-year-old, who was identified as Bruno D., was charged with 5,230 charges relating to murder in his time as an SS guard at Stutthof concentration camp from 1944 to 1945.

A juvenile court in Hamburg convicted him of aiding and abetting the killing of at least 5,232 people. He faced a juvenile court because he was 17 years old at the time of his service in Stutthof.

The defendant had previously admitted to being a camp guard, but he told the court at the start of his trial that he had no choice at the time. He grew up in a village next to Danzig, which is now the Polish city of Gdansk.

More than 40 prosecutors from France, Israel, Poland, and the United States testified against the former security forces guard during the trial that started in October.