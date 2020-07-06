Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic after increasing £ 40

The American killed seven points under Sunday to finish three free shots of his countryman Matthew Wolf and scored the seventh consecutive in the round.

“It is emotional for me because I did something a little different, it changed my body and my mind in the game and I was able to win while playing a completely different style of golf,” Deshambou told reporters.

“It’s so amazing to see that and I hope it will inspire many people that if they put their thinking to it, they can make it happen.”

Outside the tee, DeChambeau permeated long and powerful drives, averaging over 350 yards across two measured holes.

He was delayed by three shots before the fourth round, but the closing of 65 – its lowest level at the end of the week – got him ahead of Wolf on the last day.

The event was held at the Detroit Golf Club behind closed doors for the fourth time since the PGA Tour resumed in June.

Deschambou’s victory was marked by a hot exchange of words with a photographer on Saturday while playing the wrong hideout in the seventh hole.

After the tour, DeChambeau asked why the cameraman was “literally watching me all the way” to the next tee, which he said was “hurting his image.”

On Sunday, he said about the accident: “I respect everyone, and I think people took it the wrong way and I’m sorry they did.

“I just want to give the best entertainment here. I felt that one minute of time to shoot the video was kinda weird. But we talked about it and there were no problems or problems at all.”

The victory in Detroit was the first DeChambeau since 2018.

Time will tell whether this renewed game will reap rewards in majors, with the best score so far being the fifteenth place in the US Open in 2016.

While The Open was canceled amid a coronary virus outbreak, the first major tournament of the year is set to be the PGA deferred championship in San Francisco on August 6.