Bubba Wallace: A hatch has been found in the driver’s garage booth, NASCAR says

“We are angry and angry, and we cannot say with enough force how serious we are dealing with this heinous act,” said the NASCAR statement. “We have launched an immediate investigation and we will do everything we can to identify and eliminate the responsible person (s) from sport.”
The race organization also said that the accident “only strengthens our determination to make sport open and welcoming to everyone.”
“This will not break me, I will not give up, I will not step back. I will continue to proudly support what I believe in,” Wallace said.
NASCAR informed CNN that the garage in which the nose was found is restricted to key individuals, including racing teams, NASCAR officials and security, health and safety personnel.
Also Sunday saw the first time that NASCAR fans return to the track in Talladega, Alabama, where the flag of the Confederacy with the sign “Defund NASCAR” was seen flying over the track. Souvenirs of the Confederacy were also sold across the street.
NASCAR announced that the race was postponed to Monday due to the weather.
