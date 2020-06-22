Bubba Wallace: A hatch has been found in the driver’s garage booth, NASCAR says

“We are angry and angry, and we cannot say with enough force how serious we are dealing with this heinous act,” said the NASCAR statement. “We have launched an immediate investigation and we will do everything we can to identify and eliminate the responsible person (s) from sport.”

The race organization also said that the accident “only strengthens our determination to make sport open and welcoming to everyone.”

Wallace took Twitter on Sunday Saying that the “despicable act” left him “incredibly sad” and serving as a painful reminder of how far we must go as a society and how long we continue to fight racism. “