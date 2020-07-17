Bubba Wallace: NASCAR driver learns to “embrace” the activity

The unexpected lights come after Wallace called last month for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag. A few days later, NASCAR and the FBI launched an investigation after a crew member discovered what appeared to be a rope in Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway.

A FBI report later found that the element had been in the team’s garage since last year, and therefore Wallace was not a victim of hate crime.

After the investigation, the 26-year-old spoke of racism and subsequently received a violent response, which included President Donald Trump calling on the driver to apologize.

He wrote in an article entitled “Come on board with me”, “I have participated in more racists than I have ever been in my life in the past few weeks. All because I spoke.”

FBI investigation

Wallace, the only black driver in Nascar’s upper circle, says the latest investigation was “really difficult” to deal with and he was disappointed by the ordeal.

“I will say this [about the noose]. When you’re in the garage booths on a normal day, hell, don’t notice these kinds of things. “

“There are many events going on when you’re in the garage, usually. Even for me, I’m just standing there, when I climb out of the car and watch my men work for a minute, I’m not looking at the curse of a rope hanging from the garage door.

“So, who tied it, tied it and left it there, and that’s what happened. And we moved. We are only in Talladega twice a year. So, the reason it sits there is because this was the first time the garage was used since October.”

Confederate flags

Wallace says that people have since tried to use the investigation to discredit him, especially after he spoke about the use of confederate flags.

The symbol has become synonymous with his sport over the years, but after learning about his history, Wallace called for an end to his use.

“He only alienates people. I still teach myself about these issues like everyone else,” he wrote, saying he knew he would put a target on his back by speaking publicly.

“If you go a lot deeper and read about the Confederacy – which I still learn about too – you understand what these people are fighting for.

“People will say anything to defend it. But do not go wrong: It was a war against slavery. It was a matter of the south trying to keep their slaves.”

Last month, NASCAR announced that the Confederate flag would be banned from all official events in response to global protests against racial injustice and police brutality after the murder of George Floyd.

Wallace welcomed the decision and said that the sport he loves finally has an opportunity to impose real change.

However, in a race in Tennessee on Wednesday, a plane raised a Confederate flag above the track before the Bristol Motor Speedway, indicating that the problem was not over with some NASCAR fans.

“I’m active”

Although he never wanted to be in the spotlight, Wallace wanted to use his position to continue fighting for change, and he praised the Black Life movement that had gained momentum over the past months.

In his article, Wallace explains his own experiences with racism, about which one said recently.

He says that a secret policeman advised him to withdraw before asking whether he could afford the car he was driving.

“Listen, I’m new to all of this. I am still learning. But I’ve never been the man following the crowd because it’s safe or easy, and I’m not going to start now,” he wrote.

“We have a lot of work to do – but I am ready for anything. I may be tired now, but I am energetic about what the future holds.”