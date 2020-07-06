Bubonic plague returned to Inner Mongolia, China

The warning will remain in effect until the end of the year, Xinhua news agency said.

One of the most dangerous bacterial infections in human history is the plague, caused by bacteria and transmitted by flea bites and infected animals. During the Black Death in the Middle Ages, an estimated 50 million people were killed in Europe.

Bubonic plague, one of the three forms of plague, causes enlarged painful lymph nodes, as well as fever, chills and coughing.

Bayanur health authorities are now urging people to take additional precautions to reduce the risk of transmission from person to person, and to avoid hunting or eating animals that could cause the infection.

“At present, there is a risk of a human pandemic spreading in this city. The public must improve its awareness and its ability to self-protect, and report abnormal health conditions immediately,” the local health authority said, according to the state-run newspaper. China daily

Bayanur authorities have warned the public against reporting the results of dead or sick divers – a type of large wild squirrel that is eaten in some parts of China and the neighboring country of Mongolia, which has historically caused an outbreak of plague in the region.

The Marmoth is believed to have caused the pneumonic plague in 1911, which killed about 63,000 people in northeast China. It was hunted for its fur, whose popularity has soared among international merchants. Sick fur products circulated and transported throughout the country – injuring thousands along the way.

Although this epidemic was contained within a year, the Al Ghurair plague infection continued decades later. Just last week, two cases of bubonic plague in Mongolia – brothers who ate marmot meat, were confirmed. According to Xinhua

Last May, a married couple in Mongolia He died of bubonic plague After eating raw kidney for badger, it is thought to be a folk remedy for good health. Two other people She was infected with pneumonic plague – another form of the disease, affecting the lungs – after months across the border in Inner Mongolia.

Why is the plague still something?

The emergence of antibiotics, which can treat most infections if detected early enough, helped contain the outbreak of the plague, preventing the type of epidemic in the Middle Ages in Europe.

But while modern medicine could treat the plague, it was not entirely eradicated – and it has recently returned, prompting the World Health Organization to classify it as a new disease.

According to the World Health Organization, 1,000 to 2,000 people contract plague each year. But this total is potentially very modest, as it does not explain unreported cases.

The three most endemic countries – meaning that the plague is present permanently – are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and Peru.

In the United States, there has been anywhere from a few to a few dozen plague cases every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2015, two people died in Colorado because of the plague, and the previous year there were eight cases reported in the state.

Currently there is no effective vaccine against plague, but modern antibiotics can prevent complications and death if given quickly enough. Untreated bubonic plague can turn into pneumonic plague, which causes fast-growing pneumonia, after bacteria have spread to the lungs.