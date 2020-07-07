Bubonic plague: Russia is cracking down on marmot fishing

Two cases of plague Khovd province has been registered in western Mongolia, the official Russian Information Agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

Marmout are large ground squirrels, a type of rodent, which has historically been associated with the outbreak of the plague in the area.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food told Republicans in the border area not to hunt bitter divers or eat marmot meat and take preventive measures against insect bites.

Rodents are the main transmission of plague from animals to humans, but the disease can also be transmitted through flea bites.

The plague killed an estimated 50 million people in Europe during the pandemic of the Black Death in the Middle Ages, but modern antibiotics can prevent complications and death if given quickly enough. Bubonic plague, one of the three forms of plague, causes enlarged painful lymph nodes, as well as fever, chills and coughing. Health officials in the country said on July 1 that Mongolia imposed quarantine on its region near the Russian border last week after laboratory tests showed two cases of bubonic plague associated with consumption of marmot meat. Last week, the National Center for Animal Diseases of Mongolia said it had identified and tested 146 people they had contacted. The center also identified 504 people from secondary contact in Khufd Governorate. The Russian embassy in Mongolia said, “There are no causes for serious concern” as the Mongolian authorities imposed travel restrictions and isolated the injured, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti. The embassy also quoted Sergei Dordetsu, WHO representative in Mongolia, who is reported to be experiencing a seasonal outbreak of plague, according to RIA Novosti. “There are natural plague foci in Mongolia and the disease is spread by tar [Mongolian marmots]The embassy said. ” “The problem is that the locals who, despite all the prohibitions and recommendations of the local authorities, continue to chase and eat them, because this is a local delicacy.” Authorities in China’s Inner Mongolia region have also confirmed the plague case. The situation has been confirmed in Beijing’s northwestern city on Tuesday, according to Xinhua News Agency. In 2019, a couple died in Mongolia after eating their raw kidney, which led to the quarantine that left many tourists stuck in the area. Anywhere, 1,000 to 2,000 people contract plague each year, according to the World Health Organization, but this estimate does not explain unreported cases.

CNN Jesse Young from this report contributed.