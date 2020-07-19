Buckingham Palace publishes details of Princess Beatrice’s “secret” wedding

British Princess Beatrice and Eduardo Mapeli Mozy leave the Royal Church of All Saints at Royal Lodge after their wedding, in Windsor, Britain, in an official wedding photo released by Royal Communications on July 18, 2020. Benjamin Wheeler / Paul via REUTERS

Buckingham Palace said that Princess Beatrice wore the same crown as her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, at her wedding this week, announcing more details of the surprising private ceremony that was curtailed by the pandemic of coronavirus.

31-year-old Beatrice married Eduardo Mapelli Musei on Friday at Windsor Castle, with a little royal splendor and amazement. She is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York.

The couple originally planned to marry in May, but closing the coronavirus forced them to reschedule and perform a simple ceremony.

The 94-year-old queen and her husband Prince Philip, 99, were among the few that attended. Wedding ceremonies have been permitted in England since July 4, but up to a maximum of 30 guests.

“The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings after their wedding was postponed in May,” the palace said in a statement.

British media said the “secret” wedding would have been the first time that the queen had seen her second son Andrew, 60, since his friend Ghozlan Maxwell was arrested in the United States.

Maxwell is accused of seducing young American financier Jeffrey Epstein for sexual assault, charges that she denies. American prosecutors also want to cross-examine the British prince over his contacts with Epstein but say he has so far evaded their requests, a claim he rejects.

Buckingham Palace said that Beatrice, ranked ninth on the throne list, wore an old ivory dress designed by Norman Hartnell and Queen Mary Crown of Diamonds, which had been loaned to her by the Queen.

Elizabeth wore the same crown, which was made in 1919 from a diamond necklace given to Queen Victoria for her wedding, when she married Philip in 1947.

“By working according to government guidelines, the service was in keeping with unique circumstances and enables them to celebrate their marriage with their closest family,” the palace said.

“Hymns were not sung, but a selection of music was played. The national anthem was played but not sung.”