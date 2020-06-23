Bugsy Drake returns as the second new soup

Bugs are back! Such as Below the surface of the Mediterranean In the last episode, viewers discovered the second new soup on Wellington’s yacht is actually Bugsy Drake, returning to the Bravo series after its debut in the second season of the show.

Initially we see Captain Sandy on the phone and hear her say, “I’m on a boat, I’m at sea and I’m in a crowded situation and I just need the second soup to complete my badge season. Can you help me? Oh my goodness, thank you. We will arrange your trip and I will accompany you here to our next charter”, You tell the person from the other side with audible gratitude. Especially because we also see that Captain Sandy was very annoyed by Jess III’s soup after discovering that the washroom was not in the highest rank (perhaps the fact that she was a person in their department had something to do with it, or it could have been the notorious messy Jess tendencies we learned Also about this episode).

And so after Roy Orbison Jr. and Olf of Ice of Pace left a very generous tip, Captain Sandy told the group: “Since we fell, we’ve been working hard to get the second strong soup. It happens, someone you’ve worked with before, and I’ve worked with him before (Movement in Malia) is available. ” Malia is shocked when she hears this news, then she is thrilled when she hears, “It’s bugs.” Hannah, nevertheless? There is no reaction at all.

Under the med deck It gives us solid and flashes as Bugsy previously told Hannah, “I feel this season you are a bad baked boss,” as Captain Sandy also reminds us, “Bugsy is a main soup and it comes as a second soup to serve me.” I told the group over and over “It’s amazing” And her boss promised the soup, “It’s good Hannah, come on now!”

Hana immediately wakes up and goes away, as she explains financially to the rest of the group, “It’s exciting, it’s so amazing, it’s from South Africa.” We also learn from bosun, “Since she left Sirocco, we and the puzzles got close. I know her family, are very excited,” she says about her friend joining the boat. However, she told the rest of the crew, “I and I are very good friends but she and Hana are not best friends. . “

Captain Sandy is chasing Hannah to reassure her, “You should be comfortable, she’s great at table settings.”

“Okay,” says Hannah frankly.

Captain Sandy says: “She will kill her for you, don’t worry.” Hannah can only respond with a little laugh.

“Fortunately it was available, you guys will discover it,” said Captain Sandy, in another little laugh from Hana, who then goes to the sidewalk to process this information.

Later that night when the crew hit the town, Malia also tried to reassure Hana, telling her, “You know, insects don’t need to change you and me.”

“I hope it doesn’t happen,” Hana told her.

“I don’t think she will,” Malia says.

Hannah admits the news, “It was a shock to hear, but it’s another good soup on the job side.”

Returning to the boat, Hana reviews some tips on becoming an “effective leader” before sharing her concerns with Jess, “It will be difficult when the bugs get here,” and even before stepping on the boat, “This is really uncomfortable. She was so bad with me. “.

“At this point, I don’t care, I just want to help,” says Jess, who we can only hope is not what some might refer to as “famous last words.”

“I can’t really tell you how Hana feels about bugs,” Malia says in her interview, laughing, “Just joking, things will change.”

At the end of the episode, we see Bugsy make her triumph in the rain, with matching luggage on hand, while she runs financially to greet her friend. And of course we don’t waste any time learning from previewing for next week’s episode that things will be an interesting start for her on the boat. Hannah admits, “I feel some concern about bedbugs.” “Do I trust her? Will we be friends? No, are we going to work together? Yes,” she says, kindly, that he can spoil a few teeth directly from your mouth. She saw Bugs’ locker appear and declared, “This is going to be your job because I hate table decor!” While Bugs raises her hands and encourages career responsibilities that she knows will be adept at.

Welcome back to Bugs, and let’s all take this opportunity to take it.

Below the surface of the Mediterranean It airs Monday at 9:00 PM ET / PT on Bravo.

