Bundesliga players vote for Messi as the best player in the world, Klopp as the best manager

Barcelona’s talisman Lionel Messi is the best player in the world before Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the Bundesliga players, who recently voted for a number of prizes related to German and international football.

Messi received 54.8 percent of the vote in the category of best player in the world, followed by Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Virgil Van Dyck (Liverpool) and Killian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain).

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp was voted best manager in the world by 74.8 per cent before Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Hans Flick (Bayern Munich), Julian Nagelsmann (right-back Leipzig), Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) and Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) ).

The English Premier League was chosen as the best soccer league in the world by soccer players in the German Bundesliga by a majority of 74.4 per cent ahead of the Bundesliga and LaLiga.

The biggest disappointment of this year, according to the Bundesliga players, is Mario Gotzi, who recently separated from Dortmund.

Gotze returned to Dortmund in 2016 after spending three years in Bayern Munich, but failed to establish himself in Signal Idona Park where the World Cup winner only started five games this season.

Gotz’s career appears at a crossroads after he was described as the best in the world a few years ago. The world was under his feet after scoring the winner in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina but has failed to live up to expectations since then.