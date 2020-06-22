Burnley ‘strongly condemns the flying banners above Etihad Stadium before the Man City match

The plane flew over Etihad Stadium for several minutes before leaving

Burnley says it “strongly condemns” those behind a banner reading “White Lives Mater Burnley” pulled by a plane over Etihad Stadium before Monday’s match against Manchester City.

The plane flew over the field shortly after Burnley and City Knights and Staff injured a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement before it kicked off in the Premier League match.

“Burnley strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the plane and the attack sign,” a club statement said.

“We would like to make it clear that officials are not welcome in Turf Moor.

“We apologize unreservedly for the Premier League, Manchester City and all those who help promote the lives of blacks.”

Burnley added that the sign “does not in any way represent” what the club represents and that it “will work fully with the authorities to identify officials and take appropriate action.”

Both Burnley and City were wearing T-shirts, replacing players’ names with “Black Lives Matter”.

Since the Premier League resumed on June 17 after a 100-day hiatus from the coronavirus pandemic, players and officials have shown their support for the movement for racial equality after George Floyd’s death in the United States last month.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died while a white police officer holding his knee on his neck for about nine minutes. His death sparked protests around the world.

City and England striker Rahim Stirling said it was a “huge step” that players rode their knees to support the life of the black team on the opening night of the first-class return.

Burnley added: “The club has a proud record of working with all races, religions and beliefs through its award-winning community scheme, and stands against racism of any kind.”

“We are behind the Black Lives Matter initiative in the Premier League, and in line with all the other English Premier League matches that have taken place since Project Restart, our players and football staff have fed our knee in Manchester City.”