CAB Secretary Aditya Verma writes to the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sourav Ganguly. He wants justice for Bihar Cricket

Issues related to running cricket in Bihar are not new, and the whole issue took another turn on Thursday, as Secretary of the Bihar Cricket Association (CAB) Aditya Verma wrote to President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sourav Ganguly to look into current issues in the country and internal fighting in the Bihar Cricket Association ( BCA).

CAB Secretary Aditya Verma writes to Sourav Ganguly

In the letter, accessed by IANS, Verma highlighted how the Officials Commission (CoA) violated a Supreme Court order and recognized the BCA as a BCCI unit while the CAB petition is still pending in the Supreme Court.

Serap GanguliIANS

“Bihar Cricket Association is an unregistered body, how BCCI recognized BCA as a subsidiary of BCCI, it is a violation of honorable Supreme Court order 09.08.18. It is very surprising how the previous CoA recognized BCA, when it was fully aware that BCA is an unregistered In Bihar.

“Bihar Cricket Association (CAB) a body registered under the Bihar Community Registration Law is the main petitioner in the Supreme Court. The CAB petition is pending in the Supreme Court to obtain full membership in the BCCI. Despite this CoA has called on all Bihar factions including I in The Chamber of Commerce and Industry office in August 2019 discussed (discussed) grievances, “Fermat wrote.

The CAB secretary continued that while the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry was aware of the entire situation, it had not acted on internal fighting in the country. “If the BCCI right had held the elections in Bihar on September 23 correctly or wrongly, and a new elected committee from the BCA appeared, but a few months later the debate began between the new elected president and the BCA secretary, both groups referred to the BCCI through letters. He knows everything about BCA, Patna but he failed to act until today. “

Sourav Ganguly’s gesture to the audience during his final test in Nagpur on November 9, 2008.Reuters

He asked Ganguly to take immediate action and respond to his request. “My humble request to the respected BCCI chief, former Indian team leader, gave (gave me) an explanation of my above questions. The second thing when a full-membership CAB petition is pending in the Supreme Court for final hearing is how the CAB call can be ignored.

“It also causes me a lot of pain because the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Industry office has no time to respond (to) any of my message. The country’s highest court heard the CAB request and issued a historic order in civil appeals 4235/14 BCCI Vs CAB and civil appeals 7645/11 The BCCI VS CAB case. I totally trust you in Bihar cricket justice. I urge you to take appropriate and necessary action in this regard. “