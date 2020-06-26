California crashes coronavirus records. Clusters in homes can spread fuel

Gavin Newsome state governor said on Wednesday that the virus is spreading in private communities in homes, and there are more positive results for young people. In some prisons, the infection raises concerns.

“California has a responsibility, legal obligation, or otherwise to enforce these laws,” Newsom said, adding that it may use the “portfolio authority” to do so. “That would be an exception, and we hope we won’t have to launch that.”

On Tuesday, the state set a record-breaking increase of more than 7,000 cases in one day, breaking a record the previous day, when more than 5,000 new cases were registered, officials said on Wednesday.

The governor said that the state’s positive rate – the number of people tested positively compared to the total number being tested – has also been on the rise in recent days, as well as hospitalizations, which have increased by nearly 30% in two weeks.

The governor refers to family gatherings

Newsome attacked residents who host special events in their homes, including family gatherings, childrens dates, and birthday parties.

On Wednesday, the governor said: “Many of us have developed a small fever understandably in the cabin. Some, I think, have suffered a slight memory loss.

“People are getting mixed up and this is increasing the spread of the virus.”

The governor’s words echoed reports from several parts of the state, where health officials attributed a number of new cases to family gatherings.

In northern California, Shasta County for health and humanitarian services mentioned The test results proved positive on Tuesday for the virus after attending a graduation ceremony.

Earlier this month, County stated Nearly 20 people were quarantined after a 20-year-old man who tested positive for HIV appeared in a large family gathering. Officials said that many of the people being isolated had symptoms.

The Sacramento County said, “It recorded its highest rate in one day this week,” by far “, with 131 new cases recorded.” On Facebook Tuesday. The province said contact discoverers had determined that most of the new cases were linked to “rallies between friends and the extended family.”

District officials wrote, “Avoid gathering at home with individuals who do not live in the same family.”

Young cases

The governor also indicated that there is an increase in the number of young people who have been infected with the virus.

“There is a feeling that many young people, well, you are young, so you feel that you are invincible more than that, but, respectfully, it can be a selfish mindset,” Newsom said.

Even if the younger people do not show a number of symptoms, they are still spreading the virus.

“And they can spread it to people who simply cannot treat the virus as healthy young adults can,” he said.

The governor’s warning is proportional to the warnings made by city and state leaders in other parts of the United States – including across the south – who say an increasing number of young people have positive results.

Some officials across the country have referred to parties, pubs and other gatherings where this proliferation is occurring.

It is unclear whether the protests had an effect

Los Angeles County Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that due to the large number of cases received, officials were unable to “determine whether the exact source of the protest was or not.”

“I want to say it is very likely, given the increasing numbers that we see that some of this is actually people who may have been in a crowded situation in one of the protests where it has spread,” Ferrer said.

CNN contacted the provincial health department for more details.

The state health department said late last week that there was insufficient data “to assess the impact of the recent protests.”

In San Francisco, officials said that some test sites that offer free testing do not require people to take tests if they have recently participated in any demonstrations.

In Alameda County, a Neto spokesman in Ramram said in a statement that there was still no “clear link between protest activities and increases in tests or positive cases”.

“We are constantly monitoring our data to inform our directives and reopen our procedures. We encourage anyone who protested to undergo examination,” the statement said.

Some prisons are a concern

After asking the journalist during his press conference, Newsom also mentioned a number of prisons as a state concern.

One of them – San Quentin State Prison – has over 450 prisoners proven to be injured. Newsom said that about 42% of the prisoners in the facility are medically at risk.

According to state corrections department data, 433 new cases at the facility came in the past two weeks.

The governor said that the state recently submitted a plan to the courts to receive a number of prisoners who are approaching the date of their release from prison early, to help overthrow a number of facilities.

Newsome said this process will start on July 1 and facilities such as San Quentin will be expedited.