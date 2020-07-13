California Governor orders bars closed and dining inside restaurants

Jorge Hernandez offers a plate of chips to customers at Tequila Museo Mayahuel in Sacramento, California, on July 1. Rich Pedroncelli / AP

California Governor Gavin Newsome on Monday ordered all counties in the state to close indoor activities in restaurants, bars, wineries, tasting rooms, cinemas, family entertainment centers, zoos, and museums.

Newsome told a news conference that the statewide system is effective today. These sectors will need to relocate outdoor activities if possible.

Below is a list of closings that affect all provinces:

Dining restaurants

Bars, beer, breweries, and pubs have ordered the closure of state and external operations nationwide

Wineries and tasting halls

Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Zoos and museums

Paper rooms

In addition, 30 counties that are currently listed on California’s watch list must close fitness centers, places of worship, non-critical sector offices, personal care services, hairdressing and barber salons, and indoor shopping centers, according to the Newsome order.

The thirty provinces represent about 80% of the state’s population.

On Monday, the California Department of Public Health reported 8,358 new cases of coronavirus and 23 new deaths. There are a total of 329,162 coronavirus cases in California and at least 7,040 people have died of the virus in the state.