Camilla Mendes defends the stars of “Riverdale” accused of sexual assault

Camilla Mendes defends her stars accused of “Riverdale” sexual assault.

“Someone told me that someone would do such a thing to prove a point?” On the Jess Cagle Show, Mendes said on Tuesday: “It looks very trivial.”

“Have you really gone that far? Not only harms the safety of #MeToo movement, but also the functionality and life of these people? To do so to make a point about how easy it is for people to believe things, it goes back to me.”

Mendes also defended her classmates on Monday via Instagram.

“It is incredibly devastating that people are falsely accused of sexual assault,” Mendes said. “Whatever the point this person was trying to explain about how quickly people believe what they are reading, it is not worth hurting the safety of my movement either.”

CW star continued, “It is sick and does not prove anything except that there are quirky people in this world who have no worries about the consequences of their harmful actions.”

Stars in “Riverdale”, Lily Reinhardt, Cole Spruce, and KJ Apa, faced allegations of sexual assault from anonymous people on social media. On Sunday, a woman named Victoria claimed On Twitter Sprouse had “become aggressive” in his room after a party at his residence at New York University. Another woman filed Monday for accusing Reinhardt of touching her while taking a group photo together.

“It nullifies the brave men and women enough to advance the truth,” Reinhart, 23, tweeted in response to the accusations. “This type of lie can destroy life and careers – and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations has already admitted that the stories are fabricated.”

Actress “Pranksters” also retweeted one of Sproz’s tweets informing the cast and their teams investigating the source of the false allegations, adding: “I have always been dealing with allegations of sexual assault seriously. But this account has been created specifically to create false stories about me and a team My acting. I can’t think of anything more perverse than lying about sexual assault. “