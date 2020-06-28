Can street vendors save China from a job crisis? Beijing appears divided

It started gaining momentum last month when Chinese Premier Li Keqiang – the second highest official in China after President Xi Jinping – praised Chengdu To create 100,000 jobs overnight by setting up tens of thousands of street stalls, which usually sell food, fresh vegetables, clothes and toys.

But the reaction to Li’s presentation in the Chinese media was swift and severe. CCTV state radio wrote that the flow of street vendors in major cities would be “uncivilized”. Comment piece It was published online earlier this month. And criticized the idea, not to mention the Prime Minister, as “returning overnight several decades ago.”

The Beijing Daily, the official newspaper of the city government, has published many articles Exploded street selling stalls As loud and obstructive, it is able to distort the “image of the capital and the image of the nation.”

Paying for technology

The idea of ​​dumping sellers on the streets of high-tech cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen has sparked controversy in China in part because Beijing has spent years years cementing the country’s image as an advanced global superpower. Shi The signature policy draft, “Made in China 2025”, has pushed the country to compete with the United States for influence by investing billions of dollars in future technologies.

Professor Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, said, “Street hiking is something that he doesn’t like, because it distorts the successful and beautiful image of China that he likes to display.”

In recent weeks, Xi himself has repeated his long-term endeavors to find high-tech solutions to the problems of the Chinese economy. He recently called on the country to invest in 5G networks and NGN satellites as part of a plan to boost economic growth and employment.

“Efforts must be made to promote innovation in science and technology and accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries,” Shi said last month during a meeting with political advisors. According to the broadcaster CGTN

Harsh political reality

But Xiaobo Lu, professor of political science at Ann Whitney Olin at Barnard College, said that Lee’s idea has some advantages. China has set a goal Poverty eradication by the end of this year Lu pointed out that selling street and other modest businesses is the place where people who live above the poverty line can “find ways to survive.”

Besides, he said, it might not be as effective as before that Beijing offered large and costly infrastructure projects as a way to tackle its economic problems.

China’s response to its latest major economic shock – the global financial crisis 2008-2009 – included investing heavily in roads, airports and high-speed railways. This time, this streak of stimulus was already satiated.

“In many respects, even if measured by per capita ownership, China has achieved a world leading position” in infrastructure, wrote Zhou Ning, professor of finance at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and fellow faculty at Yale University. Research report Earlier this year. “Therefore, its infrastructure needs have changed significantly compared to 2008.”

Zhou added that the recent financial crisis has also left China with a lot of debt, which makes it important for the country this time to focus on private consumption.

Tang Min, a Chinese government advisor, told reporters in Beijing recently that strolling the streets will not only create jobs, but will also address public concerns about internal crowding amid the ongoing epidemic.

“But it cannot replace the” normal “economy – what can be bought or sold on the streets is very limited,” Tang said. “The government cannot allow it to grow unchecked – it must be organized while we continue to experiment and explore this option.”

During the annual political meeting in May, I had been candid about China’s problems, and the extent to which some people were unable to participate in the country’s high-tech future. About 600 million Chinese – about 40% of the population – earn an average of 1,000 yuan ($ 141) per month.

This makes the seller’s work “a major source of employment” for me He said During his visit to Shandong Province this month, he added that such jobs make China “alive” as high-end industries do. A news report to government media indicated that lifting restrictions on street stalls – such as allowing roadside businesses in urban areas – could create up to 50 million new jobs.

“Lee is trying to address urgent issues through … a realistic approach.” Willie Lam, associate professor at the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Hong Kong, China. While the approach of street vendors may not be ideal, he said, there may not be a better alternative to creating many jobs in a short period of time.

“Employment is a very important issue that could lead to political turmoil … It seems to me concerned about the catastrophic outcome of severe job losses.”

Zhang, director of the SOAS Institute of China, said Lee is likely trying to do his job overseeing the country’s major economic policies.

“The epidemic allowed him to play a firm role for the prime minister in managing the economy, something he had been tracking most of the time in the Xi era,” said Tsang. “He saw how the economic impact of Coved 19 would require a more pragmatic and pragmatic approach, thus allowing, even the cheerleader, to sell the streets to those who were demobilized as a result of the epidemic.”

Local governments are moving forward

Public debate about Lee’s endeavors for itinerant vendors in China has faded in recent days as major cities – including Beijing and Shenzhen – have made it clear that this policy is not welcome there.

But other local governments in less prosperous areas are quietly pushing the idea forward. Lanzhou, capital of northwest Gansu Province, on Tuesday Announced plans To create nearly 11,000 street kiosks – a plan it hopes to create at least 300,000 jobs.

Changchun, the capital of northeastern Jilin Province, also promoted the idea. The county Communist Party chief visited the street food stalls in Changchun earlier this month, and praised businesses that had a “low-income barrier” for people who simply wanted to find work, she said. Jilin Provincial Government

“The street stalls will not really disappear,” said Lam, a professor at Chinese University of Hong Kong. He expected local governments to press ahead with the plan as long as unemployment remains a major concern.