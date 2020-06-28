Can street vendors save China from a job crisis? Beijing appears divided

It started gaining momentum last month when Chinese Premier Li Keqiang – the second highest official in China after President Xi Jinping – praised Chengdu To create 100,000 jobs overnight by setting up tens of thousands of street stalls, which usually sell food, fresh vegetables, clothes and toys.
Paying for technology
The idea of dumping sellers on the streets of high-tech cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen has sparked controversy in China in part because Beijing has spent years years cementing the country’s image as an advanced global superpower. Shi The signature policy draft, “Made in China 2025”, has pushed the country to compete with the United States for influence by investing billions of dollars in future technologies.
Professor Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, said, “Street hiking is something that he doesn’t like, because it distorts the successful and beautiful image of China that he likes to display.”
In recent weeks, Xi himself has repeated his long-term endeavors to find high-tech solutions to the problems of the Chinese economy. He recently called on the country to invest in 5G networks and NGN satellites as part of a plan to boost economic growth and employment.
Harsh political reality
Besides, he said, it might not be as effective as before that Beijing offered large and costly infrastructure projects as a way to tackle its economic problems.
China’s response to its latest major economic shock – the global financial crisis 2008-2009 – included investing heavily in roads, airports and high-speed railways. This time, this streak of stimulus was already satiated.
Zhou added that the recent financial crisis has also left China with a lot of debt, which makes it important for the country this time to focus on private consumption.
Tang Min, a Chinese government advisor, told reporters in Beijing recently that strolling the streets will not only create jobs, but will also address public concerns about internal crowding amid the ongoing epidemic.
“But it cannot replace the” normal “economy – what can be bought or sold on the streets is very limited,” Tang said. “The government cannot allow it to grow unchecked – it must be organized while we continue to experiment and explore this option.”
During the annual political meeting in May, I had been candid about China’s problems, and the extent to which some people were unable to participate in the country’s high-tech future. About 600 million Chinese – about 40% of the population – earn an average of 1,000 yuan ($ 141) per month.
“Lee is trying to address urgent issues through … a realistic approach.” Willie Lam, associate professor at the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Hong Kong, China. While the approach of street vendors may not be ideal, he said, there may not be a better alternative to creating many jobs in a short period of time.
“Employment is a very important issue that could lead to political turmoil … It seems to me concerned about the catastrophic outcome of severe job losses.”
Zhang, director of the SOAS Institute of China, said Lee is likely trying to do his job overseeing the country’s major economic policies.
“The epidemic allowed him to play a firm role for the prime minister in managing the economy, something he had been tracking most of the time in the Xi era,” said Tsang. “He saw how the economic impact of Coved 19 would require a more pragmatic and pragmatic approach, thus allowing, even the cheerleader, to sell the streets to those who were demobilized as a result of the epidemic.”
Local governments are moving forward
Public debate about Lee’s endeavors for itinerant vendors in China has faded in recent days as major cities – including Beijing and Shenzhen – have made it clear that this policy is not welcome there.
“The street stalls will not really disappear,” said Lam, a professor at Chinese University of Hong Kong. He expected local governments to press ahead with the plan as long as unemployment remains a major concern.
