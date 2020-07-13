Cancer takes actress Divvya Chouksey. Read a farewell note

Divya Choxy died of cancer on Sunday.Divya Choxy Instagram

Actress Divya Choxy died of cancer on Sunday, 12 July. She was 30 years old. Her relatives and friends confirmed her death on their social media accounts.

“Bhaiyadivvyachouksey …. your passion, your dream, your ideal attitude, your positivity towards our industry will be unprecedented for anyone you have met but perhaps God has some other plans for you … I am sure you are in a better place now and in peace … Crying loves you and will always love you. She will always be alive in my memories and in my heart, “actor Anand assured his happiness with a message.

Mujhe bade dukh ke saath yeh batana padh raha hai ki meri cousin Divvya Chouksey ka cancer ki wajah se bohot chhoti si umar mein aaj nidhan ho gaya hai Cancer), her cousin Sumaya Omeish Verma wrote.

Before her last breath, the deceased wrote a painful message on the social media site, which is now widespread. She wrote: “Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the less so, as the months have eloped and bombed so many messages. It is time to tell you guys, I’m on my deathbed. S ** t happen I am strong. Be there another life Without suffering. No questions please. Only God knows how much you mean to me. Bye Bye. “