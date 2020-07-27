Cathy Lee Gifford remembers the last encounter with Regis Philippine

Cathy Lee Gifford last saw Regis Philbin just two weeks ago, in what will become her last encounter with her close friend before his death.

Gifford, who worked alongside Philbin from 1985 to 2000 at “Live! With Regis and Cathy Lee,” said during her last lunch “unfortunately” she felt a lot more fragile than I saw him last time in January in Los Angeles.

“I was from Tennessee, where I live most of the time, and of course the first call I always make is Regis and Joy [Philbin]Gifford said on Monday’s episode of “Today.” I said, “Can we meet, can we have lunch?” So they came about two weeks ago. ”

Gifford, who also has a Philbins house in Connecticut, said, “We had the best time. But after Philbins left, I said to myself,“ Lord, is this the last time I will see my friend? ”Because he was failing, I could say. “

Then Gifford said “something to tell her” that day to go back to the east coast again.

I got on a plane, went home, and immediately heard news of Regis. Gifford, 66, said Joy immediately called, and spoke to her.

Philippine died on Friday of natural causes at the age of 88.

Gifford said she visited Joy, Phelpin’s 50-year-old wife, on Sunday, when she “reminded us of some time.

“I was just grateful to spend time with them, calm them down a little, and tell them that I believe with all my heart that I know where Regis is, and I know who he has because I’ve had many conversations with him years of faith, and about where we go when this life ends, and he was very curious, as is the case Always “.

On Saturday, Gifford posted a poignant Philippine tribute to Instagram, saying: “There was no one like him. He will never be there.”