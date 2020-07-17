Cats have been pets along the Silk Road for more than 1,000 years

It is rare to find a complete skeleton of a cat, allowing researchers to analyze the bone to see how the cat lives, according to Ashley Haroda, study leader and postdoctoral research scientist at Martin Luther Halle-Wittenberg University in Germany.

“While some ancient civilizations like Egypt and Rome kept cats as pets, we don’t know much about cats outside of those times and places,” said Haroda. “So this discovery helps us fill in the image that gives us a more complete picture of how people have treated animals in the past.”

“Cats have been widely ignored for a long time because their remains are in rare archaeological contexts,” Ottone said. “In addition, it is often not easy to identify them based on evidence of orthopedics.”

Orthopedics, bone study, animal life story, and cat skeleton had a lot to tell.

“Bones not only tell us what animals are, but also tell us a number of other things, such as their origin (through ancient DNA) and their diet (through chemical isotope analysis),” Haroda said by email.

The animal suffered a lot of trauma in life according to the results of the study. First of all, the cat suffered multiple fractures and did not have a full set of teeth when it died.

“We saw that she had completely lost her teeth and some other teeth and that the roots of the teeth might heal,” Haruda said. “Losing these teeth would have made it difficult for the cat to catch successfully.”

Haroda said further analysis showed that the cat was receiving good care based on its diet.

Haroda said that the chemical analysis of the bones “showed that the cat has a very high protein diet, higher than dogs and other animals in the same archaeological site, so he did not, for example, eat the grain or other waste.” . Instead, it is likely that someone was giving cat meat.

According to the study, the cat was most likely owned by the Oguz people, a Turkish pastoral tribe. The Oghuz people lived in the steppes of Central Asia near contemporary Mongolia and Kazakhstan and two other oceanic nations, according to Heroda.

“We know they were nomads and relied on large herds of sheep, goats, cows and horses for their economy – similar to the ways people had been living on the steppe for thousands of years before that,” Haroda said.

Although these people traveled a lot, they also had a capital called Dhzankent located in modern Kazakhstan, where a cat skeleton was found. Haroda said it is unusual to find a domesticated cat here because the Oghuz people only had animals serving a purpose. Haruda said in a statement, for example, dogs were used to care for the herd.

The discovery of this skeleton of cats revealed that it was kept as pets, which Haruda described as a cultural exchange.

“Previously, in the steppe, we have limited evidence of raising pets, and there is no evidence yet of domestic cats,” said Haruda. “However, the people of the city of Dzzankent not only kept this cat, they kept it alive and cared for it.”

Archaeological excavations are still taking place at the site, and Haruda said she hopes to reveal more to learn about other animals that traveled on the Silk Road.

“We still don’t know much about the movement of animals along the Silk Road, for example, camels and horses, and this is something we would like to look at in the future,” Haroda said.