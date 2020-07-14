CBSE Class 10 Tomorrow 2020: How to verify the result through website and SMS and get a score

CBSE Class 10 Traffic Certificate and Tag Paper will be sent to DigiLocker Accounts.Reuters

Human Resources Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhral announced the results of Class 10 of CBSE 2020 on Wednesday 15 July.

However, Ramesh Nishank Buchrial has not announced any specific time for the release of the 10th CBSE 2020 results.

“My son, my son and my teacher, the results of the CBSE Class X exams will be announced tomorrow. I wish good luck to all students,” the Minister of Human Resources said on Twitter.

The result will be published on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

How to check the result on the official site

Visit the official website – cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in Click on the active link for Class 10 2020 score on the home page You will be redirected to a new page Enter your CBSE roll number and required credentials Click the “Submit” button Your result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a hard copy for future reference

To check the result via SMS

Type “cbse12” on your mobile phone and send an SMS to the phone number 7738299899.

Results are based on the new evaluation scheme

The results of the CBSE Class 10 Board of Directors will be announced tomorrow based on the new evaluation chart.

CBSE stated, “For students who have appeared in exams in more than three subjects, the average scores obtained in the top three subjects will be awarded in subjects that have not taken the exams.”

“For students who have appeared in exams in only three subjects, the average scores obtained in the two best subjects will be awarded in subjects that did not take exams,” the council added.

Earlier on July 13, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the 12th results, which came as a complete surprise to students. About 88.78 percent of the students passed the exam. Girls are said to perform better than boys.