CDC Director: Covid-19 “brought this nation to its knees,” says the former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Redfield said during a hearing of the House Energy and Trade Committee that the country would likely spend about $ 7 trillion “because of one virus.”

Health officials say Redfield’s comments were made because half of the US states are experiencing a sharp rise in new coronavirus infections – not just because of increased tests.

As of Tuesday, 25 states had higher rates of new cases compared to last week: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

Dr. Richard Besser, former director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, said that no state has effectively moved from staying home orders “to a public health model from testing, tracking, isolation, and quarantine.”

The director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Fossey attests to Trump’s response to the coronavirus

“We have to figure out how to make this transition in a successful way, or every state that reopens it – even those that have already done a good job of curbing this – will see very large heights,” Passer told CNN. Tuesday.

“We will end up where we were.”

“If the United States does not control the coronavirus pandemic by fall, you are fundamentally pursuing forest fires,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told the House of Representatives committee on Tuesday.

The goal will be to have complete control of the virus instead of reducing it, which is now happening, said Vossi, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Redfield said the virus highlighted decades of underinvestment in “the basic capabilities of public health data.” He added that it was time to fix the broken system.

“This should be a partnership. Not every burden on the federal government is investing in public health at the local level,” Redfield said. Indeed, “if your CDC financing is going to disappear tomorrow, then the public health infrastructure throughout this country will collapse.”

“We are now the backbone of that.”

Nationally, more than 2.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, and nearly 121,000 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“The next two weeks will be critical to our ability to address those operations that we are seeing in Florida, Texas, Arizona and in other states – they are not the only ones facing a hard time,” Fossey said. .

During Fauci’s testimony at Tuesday’s session, the nation’s top infectious disease experts made an appeal to all Americans:

“Plan A: Don’t get into a crowd. Plan B: If you do that, be sure to wear a mask.”

Why the timing of these mutations makes sense

Health experts say the hikes in new cases now coincide with states that began to reopen several weeks ago – with many people refusing or giving up safety measures like wearing masks and social exclusion.

While health officials reported leaps in cases amongst young adults, Redfield said on Tuesday that more than half of the nation’s elderly care homes – more than 7,000 – had a patient Coffed 19.

“Two weeks ago, we had 17 states with increasing cases,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Now, that number has jumped to at least 25 states. “It is likely that we will move more states into this category of increased cases very soon,” Osterholm said on Tuesday. “So, we see what the reaction in the virus is to openness and contact with each other.”

After new exposure to this virus, it may take up to two weeks for symptoms to appear. After that, people may not be tested immediately. After that, it can take longer for severe cases to require hospitalization.

Often deaths from exposure to the new Coved 19 are not reported until several weeks after the new cases are reported.

While health officials anticipated new cases as states reopened, many did not expect new cases and hospitalization to increase significantly in some places.

The state of Arizona set a new record this week for the number of people hospitalized on a particular day with Covid-19 – around 2000, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. The moving average of hospitalization for seven days in the state is on the rise.

“People are hospitalized and hospitalized, and they are admitted to the intensive care beds (ICU) faster than they are emptied,” said Will Hempel, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association.

With nearly 84% of the state’s intensive care beds already full, Hempel said he was concerned that hospitals would enter into “crisis care standards”, which basically meant “less care for everyone, not just people with Covid-19” .

California has recorded over 35% of all infections from the entire epidemic in just the past two weeks. On Monday, the state recorded 5,019 confirmed cases of coronavirus, another daily high, according to data provided by the California Department of Public Health. Hospitals are also at the highest level for Covid-19 patients.

Not only does the test increase

Some politicians attributed the surge in new cases to increased tests. But in many places, the number of new Covid-19 cases is disproportionately higher than the number of new tests being done, the researchers say.

“In many states, the test increases, but the percentage of positive people actually rises a lot,” Osterholm said.

“This is not an artifact from just a test at all.”

Even as tests increase, the former US Secretary of Health and Human Services says, the country is “still lagging behind the virus.”

“We are still interacting. We are not advanced,” said Kathleen Sebelius.

“The only way to progress on the virus is to reduce cases in any region, then test like madness when a condition appears, communicate, and check for quarantine. We can’t do that yet because we still find all kinds of people who have the virus.”

“Go too fast in the wrong direction”

What happens in Arizona and other states can erase much of the progress made within weeks of staying home orders.

“The number of new cases was stable in early May, and in fact the positivity (in the test) improved,” said Hempel.

“We went out of the home stay system in mid-May, and what we saw happen is that around May 26, the increase was in cases that matched the end of the home stay system.”

Florida, a popular beach goalkeeper destination, is also grappling with an increase in new conditions and hospitalization. Now researchers say, Sunshine State has “all the signs of the next big center for coronavirus transmission.”

After Houston reported the highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases, Turner called on residents to take safety measures more seriously.

“This is a healthcare crisis,” he said. “Quite frankly, your failure, for example, to wear masks … or engage in social estrangement directly affects another person.”

Where countries experience fixed or improved numbers

In 12 states, numbers of new daily cases have remained generally stable in recent days: Alaska, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

In 13 states, the number of new cases generally decreases: Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont.

“New York has moved from one of the highest infection rates in the country to one of the lowest rates because we have made decisions based on science, not politics,” state governor Andrew Como said on Tuesday.

“In other states we see what happens when you reopen it again without regard to standards or data – it’s bad for public health and the economy, and countries that reopened in a hurry are now booming.”

He said Como was considering forcing high-speed state visitors to quarantine when they arrived in New York State.