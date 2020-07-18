Chahal reveals the true cause of happiness for Rohit Sharma after Real Madrid won the title

Instagram

Indian cricket Rohit Sharma’s love for soccer and Spanish giants Real Madrid is no secret. Real Madrid sealed their 34th La Liga title victory this week, and Rohit posted a picture of him with a big smile on his face and dressed in the Spanish Champions shirt.

Yosvendra Chahal, who never missed an opportunity to appear in the comments sections whenever his fellow Indians did anything on social media, said that the real reason for Rohit’s smile is that he won’t have to do any housework.

Yusvendra Shahal explained to His Excellency Sharma

“The real reason behind this smile is Ag-Gar Ka Kam Nahi, Karna Padega No Jadu No Boca Bio,” Shahal said in his comment on Rohit’s website on social media.

“Another title is in the bag. Real Madrid really met as a team during these difficult times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year is severely lacking in any of them. # No34 #HalaMadrid #LaLiga” Rohit said on Twitter after the Real Madrid match. Win the title.

Photo from the archive: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates Waikit during ODI India.Reuters

Indian cricketers are currently enjoying a forced separation in their homes amid the global COVID-19 pandemic that has so far claimed more than 5 lakh lives worldwide.

Aside from being a strong supporter of Real, Rohit is the brand ambassador for LaLiga brand in India.