A woman in Texas is accused of helping to mutilate and dispose of the Fort Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Jillen.

Cecily Aguilar, 22, faces one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence in the disappearance of Ghilin on April 22 from the Texas U.S. Army base, NBC News reported Thursday.

The announcement comes one day after the Ghilin family announced during an emotional press conference that they believed the remains found near the military base were those of the 20-year-old 3rd Cavalry Regiment – and that the soldier who shot himself while the policemen Closed it was its killer.

On Thursday, authorities named the soldier, Aaron David Robinson, 20.

Investigators have not confirmed that the remains found on a hill near the base are those of Guillen.

But authorities said on Thursday that the second suspect detained this week was Aguilar, who Robinson allegedly told him had killed Guilin by beating her in the head with a hammer, NBC reported.

Aguilar, the separated wife of a former soldier in Fort Hood, is accused of helping Robinson dispose of the body by burying it in a remote location in Bell County near the base.

Authorities said last month that they suspected a mistake in the disappearance of Ghilin, who had left her car keys, room key, ID card and wallet in the Fort Hood arms store where she was working.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and California State Representative Jackie Spire on Thursday also called for a federal investigation into the Jilin case.

In a letter to Acting Inspector General Sean Oo, they said, “We believe that a thorough investigation at the Ministry of Defense’s Inspector General can help determine a number of crucial facts about SPC Guillen’s workplace, his disappearance, and the military’s response to both.” Donnelle.

“We are dismayed that we must ask these questions following the disappearance of SPC Guillen.”