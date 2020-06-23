Charles Theron denies that she was engaged to Sean Penn

But Theron now says that was not true.
“Bomb” star He appeared in the SiriusXM show for Howard Stern on Monday “Sean is not nearly married,” she told Stern.
Theron said: “No, we are historians, that’s literally all we did, dated.”
CNN contacted Penn representatives for comment.
The couple were reported to be an element until they separated in 2015.
“It was definitely a relationship. We were definitely exclusive, but it was barely a year,” said Theron Stern. “We never moved. I would never marry him. It was not so.”
It is not the first time that Theron has tried to correct the record for her relationship with Ben.
In 2015 She reminded us weekly She ended things with Ben by not answering his texts and his landing calls New York Times article Discuss the concept of “shadows”.
She denied it During an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Theron said at the time: “We were in a relationship and we didn’t succeed after that.” “And we decided to separate. That’s all.”
Finally a mother of two He said “Entertainment Tonight” It was “shockingly available” and ready to change that.
“I’ve been single for 10 years, it’s not a long shot.” She said. “Someone just needs to grow a husband and rise.”
