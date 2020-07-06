Charlie Daniels, ‘The Devil Went Down to the Georgian Singer’, passed away at the age of 83

The publishers of the ad said in a statement that the multi-instrumentalist had a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee, and announced his death on Monday.
With Charlie Daniels’ band of the same name, he and his most closely associated instrument – Violin – led a new genre of southern rock music.
His most famous success, in 1979 “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”, remains a staple of classic rock stations.
Although often associated with country music, Daniels once told CNN that he did not like to wear any kind of mark.
In 2008, he was inducted into Grand Ole Opry, almost 40 years after his career. It took until 2016 for Daniels to gain entry to the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Many of his songs were rooted in patriotism and his fascination with the United States, which he often called “the world’s greatest country” in his music.
In 1980, he was released “In America” in response to the Iranian hostage crisis.
After more than 30 years, she explicitly pushed him to withdraw from the Frederick Frederick’s Concert in Nashville, which honored rescuers on September 11.
Daniels planned to unveil a new song, “This Ain’t No Rag, It’s a Flag”, but the party organizers rejected the song’s lyrics, which included “This is not a rag, it’s a flag, and we don’t wear it on our heads.”
But the song he will be known forever is “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”, which is Roman “stompin”, and it is a terrifying fantasy between Satan and a country boy named Johnny for the latter’s soul.
The song spent weeks on the charts, and eventually became Platinum. A year after its launch, it was shown in the movie “Urban Cowboy,” which was shown to a wider audience. Recently, she appeared in the “Guitar Hero” video game.
