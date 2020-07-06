Charlie Daniels, 'The Devil Went Down to the Georgian Singer', passed away at the age of 83
By Muhammad / July 6, 2020

The publishers of the ad said in a statement that the multi-instrumentalist had a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee, and announced his death on Monday.

Daniels, the announcer of Country Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry graduates, was born in North Carolina but quickly felt at home in Nashville. Go there and play logs with the music titans Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Ringo Starr.

With Charlie Daniels’ band of the same name, he and his most closely associated instrument – Violin – led a new genre of southern rock music.

His most famous success, in 1979 “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”, remains a staple of classic rock stations.

Although often associated with country music, Daniels once told CNN that he did not like to wear any kind of mark.

“I’ll give you a little detail of our squad.” Daniels said in 2001. “We played Rolling Stones years ago in Memphis, in the afternoon, and we headed to Austin, Texas, that night and worked on Willie Nelson’s picnic.”

In 2008, he was inducted into Grand Ole Opry, almost 40 years after his career. It took until 2016 for Daniels to gain entry to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Daniels wrote regularly about his political beliefs On his website And his page on Twitter, including the days before his death.

Many of his songs were rooted in patriotism and his fascination with the United States, which he often called “the world’s greatest country” in his music.

In 1980, he was released “In America” ​​in response to the Iranian hostage crisis.

After more than 30 years, she explicitly pushed him to withdraw from the Frederick Frederick’s Concert in Nashville, which honored rescuers on September 11.

Daniels planned to unveil a new song, “This Ain’t No Rag, It’s a Flag”, but the party organizers rejected the song’s lyrics, which included “This is not a rag, it’s a flag, and we don’t wear it on our heads.”

But the song he will be known forever is “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”, which is Roman “stompin”, and it is a terrifying fantasy between Satan and a country boy named Johnny for the latter’s soul.

The song spent weeks on the charts, and eventually became Platinum. A year after its launch, it was shown in the movie “Urban Cowboy,” which was shown to a wider audience. Recently, she appeared in the “Guitar Hero” video game.

In 2014, he co-founded Trip House Project, Which connects veterans with nonprofits for health care, education, and professional resources.
Danielle’s last music project was in collaboration with Beau Weevils in an album that added a contemporary twist to Daniels’s Southern Retro rock. Rose in “Quarantine Edition” for the song from this album“Geechi Geechi Ya Ya Blues” only last month.

