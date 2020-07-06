The publishers of the ad said in a statement that the multi-instrumentalist had a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee, and announced his death on Monday.

Daniels, the announcer of Country Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry graduates, was born in North Carolina but quickly felt at home in Nashville. Go there and play logs with the music titans Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Ringo Starr

With Charlie Daniels’ band of the same name, he and his most closely associated instrument – Violin – led a new genre of southern rock music.

His most famous success, in 1979 “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”, remains a staple of classic rock stations.