Charlize Theron was passed over for “Mad Max” was “a little bit heartbreaking”

Theron said: “Yes, it’s a little painful, for sure.” “I really love that character, and I am so grateful that I had a small role in creating it. And forever you’ll be someone I think about and ponder with passion.”

She added: “Obviously, I would like to see that story continue, and if he feels that he has to do this way, I trust him that way.” “We comment on the small details so much that we forget that the thing that we communicate emotionally has nothing to do with the exact moment we focus on.”

She is currently promoting “The Old Guard,” an action drama co-starring director Jenna Prince-Bethwood.

Theron explained that many women do not have a chance to find success in the action movie, especially after her first movie, “Flon Flux”, failed in 2005.

She said: “Many women don’t get a second chance, but when men make these movies and they miserably fail, they get one chance after another after an opportunity to go and explore that again.” “This does not necessarily happen to women.”

I didn’t get another shot of this kind until a decade later and Theron said, “I’m still moved by that, and that’s something that drives me.”

She said: “It is unfortunate that we feel the opportunity will seize us in a heartbeat if we do not succeed, but this is the truth.” “It is not a very forgiving kind when it comes to women.”

The Old Guard premiered on Friday on Netflix.