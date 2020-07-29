Instead, Air Commodore Hilal played a major role in the acquisition of Raval.IBT

While all of India is enjoying the glory of the arrival of five Rafale multirole combat aircraft at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala, air cargo Hilal Ahmed Rather makes the headlines for his invaluable contribution to the delivery of French-made aircraft.

However, numerous media reports have claimed that Hilal, who is currently the Indian Air Attaché in France, is the first Indian pilot to take a flight to Raval. Later, hundreds of social media users endorsed the reports and distributed the information to Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

“Air Brigadier Hilal Ahmed Rather is the first Indian Air Force officer to travel in Raval. Currently working as an Air Attaché to France, Air Brigadier Hilal Ahmed Rather is a decorated officer in the Indian Air Force from Kashmir. The fighter pilot,” read one of many posts on Twitter.

Validate the claim

While Hilal certainly played a critical role in the smooth delivery of India’s Rafale aircraft, International Business Times, India, learned from reliable sources that he had not brought the fighter plane to Impala.

As an air accessory, Hilal handled issues related to the protocol, managed vital papers and other formalities for procurement. Hilal A resident of Bakhshiyabad in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, Hilal saw the first batch of Rafale aircraft that took off from France and was also useful in arming the aircraft according to Indian conditions.

However, Hilal’s services and achievements should be celebrated as a victory for equality, pluralism and progress in India. He was assigned to the Israeli Air Force as a fighter pilot at the Aviation Branch on December 17, 1988. He was promoted as Flight Lieutenant in 1993, Wing Commander in 2004, Commander of the Group in 2010 and Commodore Aviation in 2016.

Hilal, an officer with exceptional achievements, received the Sword of Honor from the National Defense Academy. The award is awarded to the officer who achieved the best overall performance during his entire training period at the academy.

The first five batch of French Raval fighter jets have arrived in India for rapid deployment amid Chinese aggression along the actual control line in Ladakh.