Chengdu: The United States leaves the consulate in China with the deadline

Photo copyright

Reuters Comment on the photo

Crowds of curious locals gathered outside the U.S. diplomatic mission





The US diplomatic staff left their consulate in Chengdu, China, after a 72-hour deadline.

China ordered the closure in response to the US shutdown of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, last week.

Before Monday’s deadline, employees were seen leaving the building, a board was removed, and the American flag lowered.

Meanwhile, crowds of locals gathered outside, many waving Chinese flags and taking self-portraits.

Beijing ordered the closure in response to the US shutdown of the Chinese consulate in Houston – due to allegations that it was used as a spy center.

Tensions between the two countries escalated over a number of issues:

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly clashed with Beijing over trade and the coronavirus

Washington also condemned China’s imposition of a controversial new security law in Hong Kong

Last week, a Singaporean man pleaded guilty in a US court to acting as China’s agent

Also last week, four Chinese countries were charged in a separate case with fraudulent entry into the United States for allegedly lying about serving in the Chinese army.

Photo copyright

Environmental Protection Agency Comment on the photo

The workers began removing the diplomatic plaque from the American consulate on Sunday





What happened in Chengdu?

Chinese government media has shown pictures of trucks leaving the US consulate, and workers remove diplomatic badges from the building.

On Monday morning, CCTV released an Internet video hoisting the United States flag.

Dozens of Chinese police were deployed outside the building, urging onlookers to move forward.

However, Agence France-Presse reported that a shy voice was heard when a bus with tinted windows left the building on Sunday.

When Chinese diplomats left their mission in Houston last week, protesters mocked them.

The Chengdu Consulate – founded in 1985 – represented US interests over a vast area of ​​southwest China, including the Tibet Autonomous Region, where there was long pressure for independence.

The majority of the diplomatic mission, numbering more than 200, was employed locally.

Photo copyright

APB Comment on the photo

The police were guarding the hypothesis of onlookers





With the growing industry and services sector, the United States considers Chengdu as providing export opportunities for agricultural products, cars and machinery.

After the mission is closed, the United States will have four consulates in mainland China and an embassy in the capital, Beijing. It also has a consulate in Hong Kong, the former British colony.

What happened in Houston last week?

China lost its mission in Houston last week, but still has four other consulates in the United States and an embassy in Washington, DC.

After a 72-hour deadline for Chinese diplomats to leave the Houston consulate on Friday, journalists saw men who appeared to be US officials forced to open a door to enter the building.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Men use a hose and lock garbage cans at the Chinese consulate in Houston

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained Houston’s closure, saying that Washington acted because Beijing was “stealing” intellectual property.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the US move was based on “a mixture of anti-China lies.”

Why is there tension between China and the United States?

There are a number of things to play with. US officials blamed China for the global spread of Covid 19. More specifically, President Trump claimed, without evidence, that the virus originated from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan.

In baseless statements, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said in March that the US military may have brought the virus to Wuhan.

The United States and China have also been waging a customs war since 2018.

Trump has long accused China of unfair trade practices and intellectual property theft, but in Beijing there is a perception that the United States is trying to curb its rise as a global economic power.

The United States also imposed sanctions on Chinese politicians who it says are responsible for human rights violations against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. China accuses of mass arrests, religious persecution and forced sterilization of Uighurs and others.

Beijing denies the allegations and accuses the United States of “serious interference” in its internal affairs.