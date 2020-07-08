Chief Burger King warns of job cuts in the UK

Photo copyright

Getty Images

The UK boss of Burger King has warned that economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic could prompt the fast-food chain to permanently close 10% of its restaurants.

Alasdir Murdoch said these closings could result in the loss of more than 1,600 jobs.

He said government plans to help the restaurant industry are not doing enough to overcome a combination of fixed costs and lost sales.

“I don’t think you can get past this problem,” he said.

Murdoch told BBC News that Burger King had reopened about 370 of its 530 restaurants in the UK

On Wednesday, Chancellor Rishi Sonak said the government would subsidize 50% of restaurant bills up to £ 10 per person in August, in an effort to boost consumer spending.

Mr Murdoch said it was an “innovative approach” and that Burger King expected to participate.

But despite this scheme and other government support, he said the chain could close 5% to 10% of its stores due to costs like rent and “not taking any money at all”.

He said these closings would result in the loss of between 800 and 1,600 jobs. He said that the chain has more than 16,500 British employees.

“If we can avoid that, then we will,” he said.

“We don’t want to lose anything,” he told BBC News. “We are trying hard not to do that, but one must assume that between 5% and 10% of restaurants may not be able to survive.”

“We are not just – I think this applies to everyone in our industry,” he said.

The company was pushing for a renegotiation of the rents, but he said: “Some of these high streets – they won’t come back.”

Murdoch, who previously said Burger King would stop payments, called rents a “critical issue.” He said he hoped the government would consider more proactive support in this regard.

He added that the government’s temptation scheme and the reduction of value-added tax on restaurants was already aimed at avoiding job losses.