Chilean nurses Serenades COVID-19 violin patients

SANTIAGO – When most Chilean nurses end their long bouts of care for many COVID-19 patients in the country, there is nothing on their minds other than seeing their family, eating and sleeping.

Not so, Damaris Silva, who twice a week when she finishes her shift at 6 pm picks up her fiddle and returns to the suite.

Silva, 26, spends several hours walking the corridors of El Pino Hospital, in the poor southern neighborhood of La Pintana in the capital, Santiago.

She plays a mixture of popular Latin songs, bringing a moment of relief to both patients – some of whom have spent weeks critical care – and their weary colleagues.

“Once the patient becomes brighter, he looks happier,” she told Reuters: “They are smiling and clapping.

She says her goal is “to give a little love, faith and hope with my sleeve. Every time I do that, I do it with my heart.”

Her initiative is one of several dreaming about raising morale in the critical and critical care wards of Chile, which are currently close to saturation due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Others included strangers writing letters to patients, medical teams singing Happy Birthday and applauding those who came out after winning their fight against COVID-19.

Currently, there are approximately 300,000 HIV infections and over 6000 deaths due to the disease in Chile, which began in the capital where the majority of the population is concentrated but have since spread to more distant and less resourceful parts of the country.

On Monday, the Chilean Minister of Health pointed to “positive signs” due to the continuous decrease in coronavirus infection and positive tests in Santiago and some other large population centers.

The Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, insisted that the strict quarantine would remain in place across much of the South American country.