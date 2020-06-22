China has revealed some details of Hong Kong’s national security law, which are as bad as critics fear

Most controversial is that the law gives Beijing the authority to exercise jurisdiction over selected criminal cases, raising the possibility that for the first time in Hong Kong’s history, suspects could be extradited across borders for trial, and possibly imprisonment on the mainland.
Fears of this were precisely what prompted the protests against the Hong Kong government’s extradition bill last year. Those protests eventually forced them to abandon this law, but they escalated into wider anti-government unrest, which Beijing says requires the imposition of new national security regulations.
In writing on Twitter, he said the new law “effectively places a parallel judiciary (and) that takes interpretation and the power of the final dismissal away from the Hong Kong courts.”
new system
When Hong Kong was extradited from British rule to China in 1997, the city’s common law system remained largely the same. A precedent remained in place, and protections under the new de facto constitution, the Basic Law, as well as various international treaties, ensured a degree of fairness and freedom that we have not seen in China, where the conviction rate is north of 90%.
The new National Security Law will change all of this. According to details released over the weekend, Chinese security services will have the power to “exercise jurisdiction” over national security cases “under specific circumstances”, while other trials under the law will be heard by a panel of judges chosen by the city of Beijing – The appointed commander.
He did not explicitly mention whether the suspects might face extradition to mainland China under these circumstances.
Although the draft referred to support for “the rule of law” and various civil liberties, it is also subject to the existing law of national security law, so that when there is conflict, the national security law prevails. In practical terms, this may mean that when the National Security Prosecution violates human rights protected under Hong Kong law, those rights are suspended.
Cohen added: “Delivery has become an acquisition.”
“It is just what they say.” “And if they can’t make it as they say when they want something, they will change it the way they want it.”
Judicial exercises
These provisions come amid huge publicity efforts to sell the bill, with posters and advertisements being promoted in Hong Kong, in addition to a clear push by Chinese companies to re-list on the city’s stock market, and to boost the local economy.
These judges are appointed by the CEO, but their presence in some cases has been controversial in China, which has led to calls to dismiss them, or prevent them from some sensitive issues. By granting Lam the power to nominate judges to hear national security cases, the government essentially avoids this issue, enabling it to choose which judges are most loyal.
Political trials
The expansion of the strength of the Chinese courts and security services to Hong Kong brings with it more concerns.
Allowing the Chinese security services to operate in the city raises the specter of persecution outside the law. Opposition and activists in China are often hidden by the authorities or threatened with arrest due to sensitive events, and many journalists and lawyers are “dragged” for “tea” with the security services, as they receive veiled threats about the potential consequences of their work.
Meanwhile, the granting of jurisdiction by Chinese courts “under certain circumstances” is likely to ensure convictions in these cases. The Chinese legal system has been widely criticized for its lack of human rights protection, naked political trials, and a near-universal condemnation rate. The country’s national security law has been widely interpreted in the past to imprison activists, intellectuals, and journalists.
Likewise, Hong Kong guarantees rights under the Basic Law and by signing international agreements, but the National Security Law as it stands now will bypass this protection.
