China has revealed some details of Hong Kong’s national security law, which are as bad as critics fear

They claimed that the law is simply filling a loophole, and is not different from what many other countries have in books. Local officials and prominent companies threw their weight behind the bill – invisible to sight – and promised that it would make the city better off, and in any case, would only affect a handful of people.

On Saturday, the National People’s Congress, which is expected to pass the law in the coming weeks, gave Hong Kong its first glimpse of what it contained. Critics were right to be concerned: as was the case, the law would overturn the city’s precious independent legal system, allowing Beijing to bypass domestic laws while strengthening its ability to suppress political opposition.

Most controversial is that the law gives Beijing the authority to exercise jurisdiction over selected criminal cases, raising the possibility that for the first time in Hong Kong’s history, suspects could be extradited across borders for trial, and possibly imprisonment on the mainland.

Fears of this were precisely what prompted the protests against the Hong Kong government’s extradition bill last year. Those protests eventually forced them to abandon this law, but they escalated into wider anti-government unrest, which Beijing says requires the imposition of new national security regulations.