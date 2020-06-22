China has revealed some details of Hong Kong’s national security law, which are as bad as critics fear

Most controversial is that the law gives Beijing the authority to exercise jurisdiction over selected criminal cases, raising the possibility that for the first time in Hong Kong’s history, suspects could be extradited across borders for trial, and possibly imprisonment on the mainland.

Fears of this were precisely what prompted the protests against the Hong Kong government’s extradition bill last year. Those protests eventually forced them to abandon this law, but they escalated into wider anti-government unrest, which Beijing says requires the imposition of new national security regulations.

Anthony Dapiran The lawyer and political analyst based in Hong Kong described the new law as “the extraction of a broad-based authority by Beijing” over many key elements of government and society.

In writing on Twitter, he said the new law “effectively places a parallel judiciary (and) that takes interpretation and the power of the final dismissal away from the Hong Kong courts.”

new system

When Hong Kong was extradited from British rule to China in 1997, the city’s common law system remained largely the same. A precedent remained in place, and protections under the new de facto constitution, the Basic Law, as well as various international treaties, ensured a degree of fairness and freedom that we have not seen in China, where the conviction rate is north of 90%.

While the National People’s Assembly has gained the ability to “interpret” the Basic Law, Rewrite it in some cases , The central government had no jurisdiction over individual cases, and people could not be tried for crimes against Beijing that were not illegal in Hong Kong.

The new National Security Law will change all of this. According to details released over the weekend, Chinese security services will have the power to “exercise jurisdiction” over national security cases “under specific circumstances”, while other trials under the law will be heard by a panel of judges chosen by the city of Beijing – The appointed commander.

He did not explicitly mention whether the suspects might face extradition to mainland China under these circumstances.

Although the draft referred to support for “the rule of law” and various civil liberties, it is also subject to the existing law of national security law, so that when there is conflict, the national security law prevails. In practical terms, this may mean that when the National Security Prosecution violates human rights protected under Hong Kong law, those rights are suspended.

Writing after the Saturday announcement, Jerome Cohen, an expert in Chinese law, Was rejected And “Candy of the Eye” referred to human rights, noting that “the same provisions in the draft (the law) will violate that protection.”

Cohen added: “Delivery has become an acquisition.”

Kevin Yam, a Hong Kong-based lawyer and former organizer of the Progressive Lawyers group, He said The proposed law was not worth the legal interpretation, adding “there is nothing to analyze.”

“It is just what they say.” “And if they can’t make it as they say when they want something, they will change it the way they want it.”

Judicial exercises

While there was no real public consultation proposal or referendum on the bill, multiple provisions were revealed on Saturday that appeared to be aimed at Allay Hong Kong’s concerns , Or at least mitigate their sale to the public.

These provisions come amid huge publicity efforts to sell the bill, with posters and advertisements being promoted in Hong Kong, in addition to a clear push by Chinese companies to re-list on the city’s stock market, and to boost the local economy.

In particular, setting up a committee, nominated by CEO Carrie Lam, to hear national security issues, may be scary for those who have been expressing concern over reports that the bill will prevent overseas-born judges from hearing it. As part of the broader common law system, which also includes the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and a number of other jurisdictions, Hong Kong is periodically appointed Non-permanent judges To the final court of appeal.

These judges are appointed by the CEO, but their presence in some cases has been controversial in China, which has led to calls to dismiss them, or prevent them from some sensitive issues. By granting Lam the power to nominate judges to hear national security cases, the government essentially avoids this issue, enabling it to choose which judges are most loyal.

The Hong Kong Bar Association Criticize The plans are “exceptional” and a major blow to the independence of the judiciary, noting that Lam will appoint a committee to oversee cases that are themselves an interested party.

Talk to local media Philip Dykes, the head of the bar association, said the law was a “recipe for conflict of interest” and would allow Lam “to choose the cherries” heard by judges in the most controversial cases.

Alvin Young, a lawmaker and opposition lawyer, He said The proposal was a “clear departure from the common law tradition.”

Political trials

The expansion of the strength of the Chinese courts and security services to Hong Kong brings with it more concerns.

Allowing the Chinese security services to operate in the city raises the specter of persecution outside the law. Opposition and activists in China are often hidden by the authorities or threatened with arrest due to sensitive events, and many journalists and lawyers are “dragged” for “tea” with the security services, as they receive veiled threats about the potential consequences of their work.

Meanwhile, the granting of jurisdiction by Chinese courts “under certain circumstances” is likely to ensure convictions in these cases. The Chinese legal system has been widely criticized for its lack of human rights protection, naked political trials, and a near-universal condemnation rate. The country’s national security law has been widely interpreted in the past to imprison activists, intellectuals, and journalists.

Canadian Their trial last week for espionage is a closely related example . Michael Cofrig and Michael Spavor were arrested in late 2018, shortly after Huawei CEO Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada. While China argues that there is “strong” evidence against the two men, Canada considers the case to be “arbitrary” and politically motivated.

Kovrig and Spavor are also an example of how China’s national security legislation differs from that of democratic countries. Canada, for example, has Laws against Espionage and espionage, under which people were tried.

The difference is that these corresponding laws and prosecutions must comply with Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms , The Bill of Rights in the country, and can be revoked if the court finds it unconstitutional.

This is not the case in China, and it may not be so in Hong Kong soon, if the law proposal is moved forward. While China does not mention some of the rights in her country constitution This is subject to the law. Freedom of expression, religion, and the press exist In terms of principles However, “it is not permissible to infringe upon the interests of the state.”

Likewise, Hong Kong guarantees rights under the Basic Law and by signing international agreements, but the National Security Law as it stands now will bypass this protection.