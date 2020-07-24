China is providing a $ 1 billion loan to Latin America and the Caribbean for the Covid-19 vaccine

The Chinese foreign minister said that the vaccine developed in his country would be a public benefit for universal access, and that his country would allocate a billion dollar loan to support access. [to the vaccine] The statement said to the countries of the region.

During a daily briefing on Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked China after the loan was announced.

“We are very grateful to China, with the Chinese government, the president – you remember I had the opportunity to talk to him on the phone – we asked him to support with medical equipment, there were many help trips coming from China.”

“There was always enough equipment and medicine, and now there is this offer.”

On Wednesday, the virtual meeting was led by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Wang Yi. They were also joined by their counterparts from Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay. Before the meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in his daily briefing During the pandemic “China and the Latin American and Caribbean countries, despite the ocean’s estrangement, have stood together against this common enemy and conducted practical and effective cooperation for the benefit of all our peoples.” He said the meeting “will enhance consensus between the two sides on jointly combating the epidemic, enhancing political mutual trust, supporting pluralism,” and building a society with a shared future for the regions. Latin America has become Epicenter From the global epidemic in late May. a CNN Analysis From Johns Hopkins University (JHU) data last week I found that Latin America and the Caribbean had suffered more coronavirus deaths than the United States and Canada – although the latter are still reporting more deaths per capita. According to the JHU, Brazil has the second largest number of cases globally, after the United States, with more than 2.2 million people infected. Numbers . The Chinese biotechnology company Sinovac has started the country’s phase 3 vaccine trial, along with another third stage trial by Oxford University and the drug company AstraZeneca. Peru, Chile and Mexico are also in the top ten confirmed cases, while the virus is spreading as well Venezuela , Where concerns were raised about the country’s paralyzed health-care system. Government responses to the virus have differed radically across Latin America, but the informal workforce in the region and high levels of inequality are among the factors leading to the outbreak. The coronary virus also deepened the rift between The United States and China , With the Trump administration launching repeated attacks on China because of its early response to the virus.

