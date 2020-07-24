China is providing a $ 1 billion loan to Latin America and the Caribbean for the Covid-19 vaccine

The Chinese foreign minister said that the vaccine developed in his country would be a public benefit for universal access, and that his country would allocate a billion dollar loan to support access. [to the vaccine] The statement said to the countries of the region.
During a daily briefing on Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked China after the loan was announced.
“We are very grateful to China, with the Chinese government, the president – you remember I had the opportunity to talk to him on the phone – we asked him to support with medical equipment, there were many help trips coming from China.”
“There was always enough equipment and medicine, and now there is this offer.”
On Wednesday, the virtual meeting was led by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Wang Yi. They were also joined by their counterparts from Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay.
He said the meeting “will enhance consensus between the two sides on jointly combating the epidemic, enhancing political mutual trust, supporting pluralism,” and building a society with a shared future for the regions.
Government responses to the virus have differed radically across Latin America, but the informal workforce in the region and high levels of inequality are among the factors leading to the outbreak.
Compassionate Zamira from CNN and Emma Reynolds also contributed to this report.
