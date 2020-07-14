China just contained the coronavirus. It is now fighting some of the worst floods in decades

Since June, devastating floods have affected 38 million people – more than the entire Canadian population. Today, Monday, the Ministry of Emergency Management said that about 2.24 million people have been displaced, of whom 141 have been killed or missing.

The floods are likely to complicate these recovery efforts. Some of the worst affected areas include many of the areas most affected by the coronavirus, just months after they emerge from strict closures.

While summer floods are a common occurrence in China due to monsoons, this year’s flood is especially bad. It has reached 27 out of 31 regional regions on the mainland of China, and in some places, water levels have reached dangerous heights we have not seen since 1998, when massive floods killed more than 3,000 people.

A total of 443 rivers were inundated across the country, with 33 of them inflating to the highest levels ever recorded, Ministry of Water Resources The two said.

Most of these rivers lie in the vast basin of the Yangtze River, which flows from west to east through the densely populated provinces of central China. The river is the longest and most important waterway in the country, irrigates large areas of agricultural land and connects a series of inland industrial cities with the commercial center of Shanghai on the east coast.

This year, summer rains arrived early and pour in unusual intensity. During the past weeks, the average rainfall in the Yangtze River Basin has been a record since 1961, The authorities said

“Compared to the previous, this year the rains were more intense and repeatedly poured into the same area, causing great pressure on flood control,” said Chen Tao, chief meteorologist at the National Meteorological Center. Quoted by Xinhua News Agency

The sweeping flood waters left a series of devastation, destroying 8.72 million acres of farmland, 28,000 homes, and in some cases entire cities.

As of Sunday, the floods had caused 82.23 billion yuan (11.75 billion dollars) in economic losses nationwide, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

In central China’s Hubei Province, which accounted for more than 80% of cases of coronavirus in China, historical levels of precipitation were recorded in several cities, causing widespread floods and landslides. As of Thursday, more than 9 million residents in the province, with a population of 60 million, had been affected, causing 11.12 billion yuan (1.59 billion dollars) in economic losses, Xinhua said.

Further downstream on the Yangtze River, in eastern Jiangxi Province, water levels in China’s largest freshwater lake, Poyang Lake, have risen to a historical high of 22.52 meters (74 feet), well above the alert level of 19.50 meters (64 feet), According to Xinhua.

As of Sunday noon, the floods had disrupted the lives of more than 5.5 million people in the province, with nearly half a million people evacuated from their homes, according to the Chinese CCTV channel.

Floods are unlikely to subside as more torrential rain is expected in the coming days. The China Meteorological Administration on Tuesday issued a blue alert of heavy rain from Tuesday to Saturday in various provinces of the country, including Sichuan, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu and Zhejiang.