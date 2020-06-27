China opened an embassy on a remote Pacific island in the epidemic. Here is why

Opening a Chinese embassy in Kiribati, a country of 33 atolls and atolls in the central Pacific Ocean, might seem strange – especially during the epidemic. Only three other countries have embassies in the island country: Australia, New Zealand, and Cuba.

But Kiribati is the site of increased geopolitical competition.

Last September, it changed diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. China regards the self-ruled Taiwan island as a breakaway province, and has robbed seven of its diplomatic allies since 2016.

This week, Kiribati’s pro-Beijing president, Tanetti Mamao – who oversaw the country’s diplomatic transition – won an election closely watched after his campaign to forge closer ties with China, defeating an opponent who was sympathetic to Taiwan.

Kiribati is the latest example of Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific, which consists of a series of resource-rich islands that control vital waterways between Asia and America.

The picturesque islands have always been in keeping with the United States, which has a large military presence, and allies like Australia, the region The largest donor and security partner . But in recent years, many have forged closer ties with China because of Beijing’s diplomatic and economic contact – which has created a fault line for geopolitical tensions.

Now, with Canberra and Beijing providing assistance to the region, the possibility of a travel bubble between the Pacific Islands and Australia has given competition a new dimension.

Deepen access

In 2006, then Prime Minister Wen Jiabao became the most senior Chinese official to visit the Pacific Islands. he is Pledge 3 billion yuan (424 million dollars) in soft loans for investment in resource development, agriculture, fisheries and other major industries, indicating Beijing’s interest in the region.

Today, Beijing is its second largest donor – after only Australia, according to data It was compiled by the Lowe Institute, an Australian research center.

For the Pacific Islands, whose GDP is about $ 33.77 billion – less than 1% of China’s GDP – China has been a crucial partner during the epidemic.

Chinese health experts have given advice on how to combat coronavirus Video conferencing With their counterparts in the ten Pacific Island countries that share diplomatic relations with Beijing.

In March, China announced A gift From $ 1.9 million in cash and medical supplies to countries to help them fight Covid-19. It also sent medical supplies, protective equipment and test kits, according to statements from Chinese embassies in the region.

Chinese medical teams on the ground in including countries Samoa , Help local health authorities formulate guidelines on how to control the coronavirus. In Fiji, specialized military vehicles were provided.

According to the World Health Organization, Pacific reports 312 deaths and 7 deaths Most of it is located in the American territory of Guam.

To date, the islands have largely avoided coronaviruses thanks to their remoteness and early closure measures. But experts have warned that communities can face severe consequences if the virus is infected, due to inadequate health care and a lack of testing capacity.

“China’s involvement in the Pacific region today has been driven by opportunism, and they are trying to gain as much influence as possible,” said Jonathan Brick, director of the Pacific Islands Program at the Lowe Institute.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry denies this, saying China’s assistance to the Pacific island countries is “real” and has “no political attachment”.

But strong relationships can be helpful in times of need.

In May, when China was facing a global backlash due to its early treatment of a coronavirus outbreak, it turned to the Pacific Ocean for support. Days before the World Health Assembly in May, ministers from 10 Pacific Island countries joined a video conference In Covid-19 at the invitation of China.

The meeting ended with a glowing emphasis on China’s response to the coronavirus.

“This is what the Chinese government needs,” said Dinghua Chang of the Australian National University in Canberra.

in a Joint press release After this event, Pacific Island countries praised China for its “open, transparent and responsible approach to adopting robust and timely response measures and sharing the experience of containment”.

The Trump administration has repeatedly blamed China for the epidemic, while Canberra has angered Beijing by calling for an independent investigation into the origin of the virus.

Australia is interfering

China’s aid to the Pacific coronavirus, however, Dwindles Compared to financial support from Australia. Last month, Canberra He said It was spending A $ 100 million ($ 69 million) to provide “rapid financial support” to ten countries in the region, while redirecting funds from existing assistance programs.

Australia has also recently Advertise It will broadcast popular local TV shows such as “Neighbors” and “Masterchef” in seven Pacific Island countries – a move widely seen as a soft power to counter China’s growing influence.

“The Australian government has clearly recognized that there can be no place to create a vacuum, be it strong power, soft power, the aid front, or the medical front,” said Brick.

“They cannot undo any vacuum for fear that China will fill it.”

This was on the radar of Australia before the epidemic. After taking office in 2018, Prime Minister Scott Morrison launched his “Pacific Stop” initiative, which includes increasing foreign aid and creating Infrastructure Fund $ 1.5 billion For the region.

Travel bubble

One of the ways the epidemic can affect geopolitical rivalries in the Pacific region is the selective relaxation of travel restrictions between countries.

With Australia and New Zealand taking control of the coronavirus under control, their politicians talk about opening borders between each other, and creating a travel corridor – or “travel bubble” – between the two countries.

Both countries managed to level their coronavirus curves by late April, although Australia is now facing a significant spike in cases in Victoria.

So far, a public plan between the Pacific Islands and China has not been reported for a similar travel bubble. Currently, China appears to be focusing on its neighboring borders – as its southern Guangdong Province has been discussing with Hong Kong and Macao for a travel bubble.

Coronavirus closures have put enormous pressure on tourism-dependent economies in the Pacific countries, and Australia and New Zealand are the main source of tourists there. In 2018, the two countries contributed more than a million foreign arrivals in the Pacific, accounting for 51% of the tourist arrivals, according to Transfer From the South Pacific Tourism Organization. By comparison, 124,939 Chinese tourists visited the Pacific Islands in 2018, down 10.9% from the previous year.

Some Australian politicians also yearn to see a bubble across the Pacific.

Dave Sharma, a member of the ruling liberal party, wrote in the Australian newspaper last month that the listing would help Canberra’s Pacific neighbors economically, and ensured “they continue to see Australia as their first choice partner.”

“The strategic competition in the Pacific region is alive and well, as China and other countries seek to play a bigger role. It is important that our influence and our mark be close to us soon,” he wrote.

Brick said that while geopolitics is not the primary driver of travel bubbles – the main driver is the desire to put economies back on track – lifting travel restrictions between Australia and the Pacific Islands will guarantee some geopolitical gains for the city of Canberra. And Wellington.

“In a way, Australia and New Zealand will become gateway guards to reach the Pacific Ocean while the epidemic is continuing all over the world. This of course will give Australia and New Zealand more geopolitical advantages,” he said.