China participates in a step-by-step narration of the Gallowan Valley accident; He blames Indian forces

And with the escalation of tensions between India and China this week, the forces of the two countries engaged in a violent confrontation that lasted seven hours in the Jalwan Valley, killing 20 Indian soldiers and injuring dozens of others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of all parties Monday evening, where he said that a lesson had been taught to those looking to the Indian lands. Hours after the Prime Minister’s remarks, China placed a so-called “gradual account of the Gallowan Valley accident” on the Chinese embassy in India’s official website.
The statement attributed to Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Legian claimed that the de facto control line on the Chinese side had been guarded by its soldiers for many years and said that “the Galluan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the de facto control line. In the western part of the Sino-Indian border.”
Zhao said that Indian forces had crossed Chinese territory in May and built fortifications and barricades in a bid to change the current status of unilateral control and management. The statement said that the Chinese border forces were then forced to take necessary measures to respond to the situation on the ground.
The statement also said on June 15, Indian forces violated the agreement reached at the leaders level meeting on June 6. Zhao claimed that the Chinese officers and soldiers who went to negotiate were violently attacked, which led to conflict and in return human casualties.
India has not yet responded to China’s observations on the Jalwan Valley incident.
China story about the incident, Gilwan
On June 19, 2020, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Legian gave a step-by-step description of Saddam Gallwan and explained China’s position on the settlement of this incident.
Zhao Legian noted that the Gallowan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the de facto control line in the western part of the China-India border. For many years, the Chinese border forces have been patrolling and doing their duty in this area. Since April this year, the Indian Border Forces have been building roads, bridges and other facilities unilaterally in the Latin American and Caribbean region in the Jalwan Valley. China has made representations and protests on multiple occasions, but India has gone further to cross Latin America and the Caribbean and provocations. Early in the morning of May 6, Indian Border Forces, which crossed the Latin American and Caribbean region at night and crossed into China, were fortresses and barriers, which impeded the Chinese Border Patrol. They have intentionally provoked in an attempt to change the status quo of unilateral oversight and management. The Chinese border forces were forced to take the necessary measures to respond to the situation on the ground to strengthen administration and control in the border areas
To facilitate the situation, China and India have maintained close contact through military and diplomatic channels. In response to strong demand from the Chinese side, India agreed to withdraw individuals who crossed the Latin American and Caribbean region and to demolish the facilities, and they did so. On June 6, the border forces of the two countries held a leadership-level meeting and reached consensus on easing the situation. The Indian side promised not to cross the mouth of the Jalwan River to patrol and build facilities, and the two sides will discuss and decide the gradual withdrawal of troops through the meeting between the leaders on the ground.
Shockingly, on the evening of June 15, Indian Front Line forces in violation of the agreement reached at a leaders ’level meeting again crossed Latin America and the Caribbean to deliberately provoke when the situation in the Jalwan Valley was already receding, even attacking Chinese officers and soldiers who They went to negotiate, sparking fierce material conflicts and causing losses. The adventurous actions of the Indian army have seriously undermined the stability of the border areas, threatened the lives of Chinese individuals, violated the agreements reached between the two countries on the boundary issue, and violated the basic standards governing international relations. China has made solemn protests and strong protests to the Indian side.
During the phone conversation between State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, reiterated China’s strict stance, calling on India to thoroughly investigate the incident, punish those who should be held accountable, and strict Indian discipline. Frontline forces, and immediately cease all provocative actions to ensure such incidents do not recur again. A second leadership-level meeting should be held as soon as possible to deal with the situation on the ground. The two sides agreed to deal fairly with the grave situation resulting from the Jalwan Valley clash, to monitor the agreement reached during a meeting at the level of leaders, to calm the situation on the ground as soon as possible, and to support peace and tranquility on the borders of the regions in accordance with the bilateral agreements reached until right Now.
China hopes that India will work with us, faithfully follow the important consensus reached between the two leaders, adhere to the agreements reached between the two governments, and enhance communication and coordination on properly managing the current situation through diplomatic and military channels, supporting peace and stability jointly in the regions Borderlands. “
