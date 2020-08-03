China sends first Covid-19 medical test team to Hong Kong

Photo copyright

Seven health officials have arrived in Hong Kong from mainland China, and are the first members of a 60-person team to take the Covid-19 test.

This is the first time that Chinese health officials have been helping in Hong Kong, and it comes at a time when Hong Kong sees a sharp rise in new infections.

Reuters said some members of local councils have raised concerns that China may collect DNA samples for monitoring purposes.

The Hong Kong government has denied this.

Tensions are rising between Hong Kong’s pro-democracy groups and the Chinese government after Beijing imposed a new Hong Kong national security law in June that critics say undermines freedoms.

The widespread law, widely criticized internationally, allows for life imprisonment for those Chinese who have decided to be involved in secession, sabotage and collusion with foreign forces.

Most of the health team members are from public hospitals in southern Guangdong Province, According to the Chinese media Global Times, It will help with group tests in the area.

The Global Times said the team was established at the request of the Hong Kong government at a time when Hong Kong’s medical resources were said to be increasing its capacity.

The city reported 115 new cases on Sunday, which led to a continuation of a series of injuries in the three numbers, bringing the total number of the city to 3.511.

The overall figures are still lower than those found in many other places – but the rise comes after Hong Kong appears to have contained an outbreak, with few weeks or no local injuries.

She is now witnessing what has been described as the “third wave” of infection.

Earlier last week, Hong Kong postponed its parliamentary elections, which were scheduled for September, for a year.

The government said it was a necessary step amid escalating casualties, but the opposition accused it of using Covid-19 as an excuse to prevent people from voting.