China warns that retaliation must “take place” after the Houston consulate is closed

[Representational image]Creative Commons

China said the US move to close its consulate in Houston this week had “severely damaged” ties and warned that revenge “must” take place without detailing what it would do.

On Tuesday, Washington gave China 72 hours to close the consulate, which it said was “to protect American intellectual property and private American information,” an escalating tension between the world’s two largest economies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin described the US allegations as a “pernicious slander” and said the “unreasonable” move had severely damaged relations.

“China should provide the necessary response and protect its legitimate rights,” he said, declining to specify any measures.

China may close the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, while a source told Reuters on Wednesday that China is considering closing the consulate in Wuhan, as the United States withdrew its staff at the start of the coronary virus outbreak. .

“Based on what I know, China will announce a countermeasure on Friday Beijing time. It will ask a US consulate in China to close it,” Hu Xi Jin, editor of the Chinese Global Times, posted on Twitter.

He had previously said that closing the Wuhan consulate would not be devastating enough, and he suggested that China could isolate US personnel at its large consulate in Hong Kong, which he described as an “intelligence center”.

“This would make Washington suffer a lot of pain.”

Other US consulates in China are located in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenyang. China has four other consulates in the United States – in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York – as well as an embassy in Washington.

A US executive, familiar with the reasons for closing the Chinese consulate in Houston, said that “not a single incident” led to the decision. He said the consulate is part of an “ongoing pattern” of suspicious or illegal activities carried out by Chinese diplomatic missions.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, the Acting Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, described the Houston Consulate on Twitter as “the central node of the spy network and the widespread influence of the Communist Party in the United States.”

Responding to a question at a news conference on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said it was “always possible” that other Chinese missions would also be closed.

Richard Grenell, the presidential special envoy for Serbia and Kosovo who until recently served as acting director of the US National Intelligence, told Reuters that the US strategy “begins with one and passes on to others if necessary.”

“It is an escalation strategy,” he said.

“The whole goal is to change the behavior of the Chinese … and this appears as Trump’s doctrine, which is harsh measures, sanctions, and harsh isolation while always providing an opportunity to exit if the behavior changes.”

The Wall Street Journal said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver a speech in California later on Thursday urging allied countries and the people of China to work with the United States to change the behavior of the Communist Party of China.

Despite the tensions, a flight to Shanghai carrying US diplomats left the United States on Wednesday night, while Washington continued its plan to rehabilitate missions in China that had been evacuated due to the coronary pandemic.

Gumbet Maneuver

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands.Reuters

Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated sharply this year due to issues ranging from Huawei, the maker of coronaviruses and telecom equipment, to China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea and the tightening of the screws on Hong Kong.

The Chinese government media editorials said that the US move against the Houston consulate was an attempt to blame Beijing for the US failures before Trump’s bid to be re-elected in November.

Polls show Trump is lagging his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, ahead of the November 3 election. The candidates seem to be competing in their campaigns for what might appear stricter toward Beijing.

Separately, the FBI has claimed in court cases in an American court that a Chinese researcher accused of falsifying visas and hiding ties with the military has now been hidden in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco.

Other Chinese researchers have also been arrested in US universities for visa fraud, according to US court filings. China will protect its citizens, Wang said. “For some time, the United States has been ideologically biased to continuous monitoring, harassment, and even arbitrary detention of Chinese students and scholars in the United States.”

“We urge the United States to stop using any excuse to restrict, harass, or repress Chinese students and researchers in the United States,” on Tuesday, Washington gave China 72 hours to close the consulate, which it said was “to protect American intellectual property and private US information,” a tensions escalating between The two largest economies in the world.