China withdraws its troops from the Indian border after skirmishes

China began pulling its forces from along its disputed border with India on Monday after clashes between the two nuclear powers last month, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, according to Indian government sources.

Troops fought for hours with metal bars and clubs on the night of June 15, and some fell until they died in the freezing waters of the Jalwan River in the western Himalayas. China has not yet reported whether it sustained any injuries.

India’s deaths are the highest along the border in more than five decades, a dramatic escalation that has led to weeks of talks between top military officials on how to ease tensions.

Indian government sources said Monday that the Chinese army was seen on Monday dismantling tents and installations at a site in Jalwan Valley, near the site of the latest clash.

The sources said the vehicles could be seen withdrawing from the area, as well as in Hotsprings and Gojra, which are two disputed border areas.

According to brief notes from the two countries published on Monday, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Duval and Wang Yi, a senior Chinese diplomat, “exchanged frank and in-depth views” on Sunday on the border.

The two sides said that they agreed to an important disengagement of forces, and India’s note also indicated that both sides agreed to respect the current de facto control line that reflects sites along the disputed part of the border. This reference was not included in the Beijing note on the meeting.

In response to a question about whether China has returned equipment in the Galluan Valley, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Legian said that both sides “are taking effective measures to disengage and alleviate the situation at the border, which extends 2,520 miles.”

“We hope India will meet with China in the middle of the road and take concrete measures to implement what the two sides have agreed upon, to continue to communicate closely through diplomatic and military channels, and to work together to calm the border situation,” Zhao said on Monday.

But China, like India, a nuclear power with a huge economy, also struck a strong note in its statement.

“The right and wrong about what happened recently in the Jalwan Valley in the western sector of the Sino-Indian border is very clear,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. Bloomberg mentioned.

“China will continue to firmly protect our regional sovereignty, as well as peace and tranquility in the border areas.”

With Reuters