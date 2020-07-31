Chinese and Australian envoys engage in war of words due to tensions in the South China Sea

Chinese H-6K detonator patrolling islands and coral reefs of the South China Sea.Liu Rui / AP

Envoys from China and Australia to India were found involved in a verbal war on Twitter due to a previous provocative statement on the South China Sea. Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong and his Australian counterpart Barry Ovarell exchanged words on Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.

The dispute on Twitter began with Sun’s insulting O’Farrell’s comments yesterday when the latter said he was very concerned about “behavior” in the South China Sea and denied “illegal marine statements” for the region of China. According to a report at Dar Al Mint, the statement was issued referring to Ovaryl’s meeting with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday.

The Australian envoys had said at the meeting, “Australia opposes any attempts to change the status quo unilaterally (on the India-China border), which only increases tension and the risk of instability.” The Chinese envoy replied to Twitter and wrote, “Notes by the Australian HC of India on #SouthChinaSea disregard the facts. # China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests are in accordance with international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Who upset and provoke escalation in the region.”

Chinese AmbassadorCredit: Twitter

The Australian envoy reminded his Chinese counterpart, the 2016 China Sea Arbitration Award, and responded, “Thank you, China_Amb_India. I hope you will follow the 2016 South China Sea Arbitration Award, which is final and binding under international law, and generally refrains from actions that change the status quo unilaterally.” “.

Amid the Covid 19 epidemic, the relationship between Australia and China has reached a new level. Chinese companies have invested heavily in Australia and exported billion dollar commodities.

Australian Ambassador to IndiaCredit: Twitter

The strong immunization by China in the South China Sea has triggered sharp reactions including Japan, Australia and others. Moreover, Australia criticized Hong Kong’s new National Security Law. In order to counter the Chinese aggression, Australia announced a 40% increase in his country’s defense budget over the next decade with a focus on the Indian and Pacific Oceans.