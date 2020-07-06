Chinese officials suspect possible cases of bubonic plague

As if the new coronavirus is not enough for anxiety, the disease that had caused the black death and killed about 50 million people in the 14th century might have raised its ugly head again, according to a report.

Chinese officials are on high alert after a suspected bubonic plague was discovered in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, BBC reported.

The newspaper, quoting local media, reported that a shepherd in Bayanur – about 560 miles northwest of Beijing – was in stable condition under quarantine, while a second suspected case of 15 years old was being investigated.

It is unclear how and why the shepherd might be infected, according to the BBC, which reported that the teenager was apparently in contact with Marmost caught by a dog.

The authorities imposed a Level 3 alert until the end of the year. Hunting and eating animals that can tolerate the plague are prohibited and calls on people to report suspected cases.

Although bubonic plague, caused by a bacterial infection, was previously the most human-feared disease on earth, it can now be easily treated with antibiotics.

It was responsible for the Black Death, in which 50 million people were killed across Africa, Asia and Europe during the 14th century.

But there have been several major outbreaks since then. About a fifth of London’s population was killed during the Great Plague in 1665, while more than 12 million people died from the disease during the nineteenth century in China and India.

In 2017, outbreaks in Madagascar saw more than 300 cases, although a study in the medical journal The Lancet found that less than 30 people died.

In May 2019, two people died in Mongolia due to the plague, which they infected after eating raw meat from Marmout, the same type of rodent that the 15-year-old called.

According to the BBC, bubonic plague, which is usually transmitted from animals to humans by fleas, is left untreated, and the death rate ranges between 30 and 60 per cent.

Symptoms include fever, chills, nausea, weakness, and enlarged lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, or groin.

On the positive side, any cases are unlikely to lead to a pandemic.

“Unlike the fourteenth century, we now have an understanding of how this disease is transmitted,” Dr Shanti Cabagoda, an infectious disease doctor at Stanford Health Care, told Heathline news site.

“We know how to prevent it.” We can also treat patients with effective antibiotics, “Kabagoda added.