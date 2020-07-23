Chiranjeevi loses the weight of Acharya, but Megastar will not show a mustache in it

KiranjeeviSocial media

Megastar Shiranjevi reportedly lost weight during the close and appears to have had a mustache in Acharya. An image of his new look has been leaked and spread on social media.

Chiranjeevi had gained weight for his previous movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and had to lower him to Acharya. But he could not do so due to lack of time. However, the big star used break-closure to lose the required amount of weight that he retained with his magical appearance.

Recently, Chiranjeevi has had a clean throat look. The image of the new change has been leaked online and is making a lot of noise on social media. Many Megastar fans wondered if he would appear without a mustache in Acharya. If we want to go to reports, this theme is not intended for his film 152.

Chiranjeevi mentioned that he was wearing a clean shap-like appearance casually and there is no special reason for this. Everyone thought it was about a new movie, but Chiranjeevi tries a different look at home, as there is no filming, according to the movie portal.

A fan of TwitterErSjmir wrote, “Megastar Chiranjeevi surprises fans with a new shaved appearance. Chiranjeevi tries a new look. With a shaved face, a 64-year-old actor definitely looks younger than his, but the look might not be for his next movie Acharya.”

Acharya is a social drama film, directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan under the motto of Konidela Production Company. Shiranjevi and Kajal Agarwal are in lead roles, while Ram Sharan is to play in a supporting role. They started filming in Ramoji Film City in January. But his filming, which was going fast, stopped in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, Acharya’s story is about corruption in the management of endowments. Chiru will be seen in two avatars, Naxalite and the Endowment Officer. The buzz is that the first look at the movie will appear on Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22. Manufacturers plan to resume filming in September.