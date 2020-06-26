Chiranjeevi Sarja dies: Dhruva and Darshan come to rescue Chiru’s Raja Marthanda

Daughter of Neil Nitin Mukesh Daughter of Norvey spends a good time with her dad

Druva Sarja and Challenge Star Darshan advanced to help upcoming upcoming Chiranjeevi film producer Raja Marthanda. They have expressed their willingness to bargain for Chiru after his death.

Druva Sarja with Shiro, Darshan and Arjun.Public relations bulletin

The director spoke to Cinema Express, director Ram Narayan talked about Dhruva Sarja while talking to Producer Shivakumar about giving his voice to Chiranjeevi Sarja’s character. However, he would not pressure Dhruva but rather want the actor to participate in the process at his convenience.

“Darshan Sir was ready to enter the movie.”

“My producer has told me that even Darshan Sir was ready to publicize the film. He expressed this to the producer. He wanted to support the film, through his friendship, with Shiranjevi Sarja,” the newspaper quoted the director as telling the newspaper.

Ram Narayan claims that Chiranjeevi Sarja was eager to dubbing his character as he had dialogues in Halegannada (Old Kannada) and had a couple of lengthy dialogues.

“Druva Sarja will provide full justification for his brother’s character. We would not have asked for better support,” the director added. The shooting of Raja Marthanda is almost complete except for the duet song.

Chiranjeevi Sarja.Public relations bulletin

The movie contains the music of Arjun Ganja and the movie Gabis Ganesh.

Shiranjeevi Sarja died on June 7 after suffering a heart attack. He was 39 years old and his death came as a huge shock to Sandalwood movie fans. He was buried on Dhruva Sarja farm.

Aside from Raja Marthanda, he worked in Ranam and Keshtria.