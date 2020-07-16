Choi Suk Hyun: Before she committed suicide, Triathlete asked her mother to “uncover the sins” of those who mistreat her.

But Choi Young Hee’s pride is full of remorse while speaking to CNN Sport after his daughter’s death last month.

After the death of Choi Suk-hyeon, 22, her teammates made horrific allegations about what they say are abusive and emotional training practices for their triathlon team.

Choi’s father says that CCTV footage, slippers found on the roof, and a series of predictive text messages sent to her mother were factors that determined that Choi had killed her life.

South Korean President Moon Jae said that “it is heartbreaking that the athlete, who should have been loved by everyone, made an extreme decision.”

“The best memory for us (athlete parents) is to see this proud face by winning a medal after the hard training,” Choi’s father told CNN.

“I didn’t know that at the time, but it hurts me a lot to realize that we fathers are fools. We didn’t know well at that time, but now that I think about it, these good memories hurt more.”

Amid his grief, he says he is relieved by the letters of support he received after his daughter’s death.

“Also, when people put up signs (from Choi) on the streets and they called to congratulate us. This happened very often.

“Currently, there is a sign calling Suk-hyeon ‘Chilgok’s daughter,” a reference to the small county in the suburbs of Daegu, South Korea, where she grew up.

Choi says he was first aware of the abuses her daughter said she had suffered as part of the Gyeongju City Hall Triathlon team in 2019. He says she took off the whole year of competition in the triathlon in 2018, saying that she was tired and could not continue training.

On July 1, the Korean Olympic and Sports Committee (KSOC) said it had received a report from Choi on April 8 claiming that she had been abused by the training crew, while Choi’s father told CNN that he had lodged an oral complaint with Jeongju City Council on February 6. .

In the wake of this verbal complaint, the Jeongju City Council Sports Association launched an investigation and interviewed Choi’s teammates over the phone. On March 9, Choi filed a complaint in the mail to Jeongju Police Office. “

According to KSOC, an investigation was opened immediately after Choi’s claim in April, and the Daegu District Attorney’s Office was investigating.

In a screenshot of the text messages that Choi exchanged with her mother shortly before her private life, Choi begged her mother to “reveal the sins” of the people who said she had mistreated her.

During a July 5 press conference at the National Assembly, two of his former teammates in Choi said that the 22-year-old athlete, who finished 14 at the National Triathlon Championship in Korea last year, suffered physical and psychological abuse while training with Jeongju City. Hall.

Both athletes spoke to the camera with face masks covering only their mouths. Their identities were hidden for fear of revenge. CNN could not speak to them.

A team member claimed that coach Kim Kyu-bong forced her and Choi to stay up all night and eat 200,000 won ($ 167) of bread and vomit after eating coke at lunch.

“[The] His teammate said: “The Triathlon team was a kingdom of the coach and some athletes, while the usual physical and verbal abuse was considered a natural secret behind closed doors.”

“The coach verbally and physically assaulted Seok Hyun and other athletes.”

Kim was banned from sport for life on Monday. “I am investigating the police and if this proves I will work accordingly,” he said at an emergency meeting of the National Sports Subcommittee on Monday, denying all allegations.[عدل]

CNN has made numerous attempts to contact Kim via call and text messages but has not received a response.

According to her father, Choi once escaped from the team’s residence: “She ran away saying she couldn’t compete in a team like this,” he says. “But all this time, she never spoke about abuse, she just said she was tired.

“She barely went home … They didn’t send her home. Even when she came, she couldn’t stay long. She wasn’t talkative either.”

He says he persuaded her to return to the team in 2019, when Kim agreed to put less pressure on Choi and control her weight.

However, the influence of team captain Jang Yoon Jung and chief athlete Kim Do Hwan, says Choi’s father, meant “the return of the nightmare days” at a training camp in New Zealand.

One of Choi’s colleagues at the National Assembly press conference said from direct experience that Jang had offended the team members.

That teammate said that Jung “has always been driving a wedge among athletes, pushing athletes into the abyss of hell through physical and verbal abuse and making us destroy ourselves due to mental stress.”

Zhang also denied the allegations at the emergency meeting of the National Sports Subcommittee, adding: “(Choi’s death) hurts me as an athlete, but I sincerely cooperated in the investigation.” It was also banned from lifelong sport by the Korean Athletes Association (KTF).

Senior athlete Kim, who was banned 10 years ago, denied the allegations of physical assault: “There is nothing I apologize for.” “It is unfortunate that Choi is dead, but I have not physically abused her, so there is nothing I apologize for.”

At a cabinet meeting last week, Moon acknowledged Choi’s death and called for the reform of sports institutions in South Korea.

Moon said: “The harsh treatment and abuse of athletes is a legacy from ancient times that cannot be justified by any word.”

“The sports world must emerge from the traditionally underdeveloped behavior.

“Perception and culture must change first … The athlete must be able to enjoy his game. The sweat beads that fall during self-defeating are beautiful, but if harsh treatment and mistreatment is followed in training, even if the medal is won, it will not be the same Values.

“this is [an] The unfortunate situation should not be repeated. Punishment and appropriate responsibilities must be followed through strict investigation. “

“The association takes this issue very seriously and will take the fastest and most consistent action in accordance with the decision of the Sports Exposition Committee,” said Park Seik-won, president of the Korean Federation, in a statement.

“Moreover, to prevent repetition, the association will ensure that such situations cannot happen again in our games by any necessary means.”

The Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said in a statement on July 2 about Choi’s death that it was in the process of forming a task force led by Vice Minister Choi Yun-hee to “understand the details and issues of this issue accurately and reprimand them strictly. Those who made mistakes.”

KSOC said she “sincerely apologizes (s) to” Choi “and her family, adding that she” (feels) very strongly not to admit her pain. ”

And she continued: “In the 100th year of Korean sport, KSOC will strive to ensure that sport, which was a great relief and hope for people, can once again contribute to their basic spirit – justice and equity.”

It is not the first time that Korean sports have suffered from controversy.

In 2018, Paula Hancock from CNN An investigation into the culture of abuse in speed skating in South Korea . One of the maths said she had suffered physical abuse from the age of eleven and sexual harassment since the age of fifteen. CNN agreed not to mention her name publicly because she was afraid of reprisals.

At the time, Lee Ki-hyung, president of KSOC, apologized to the athletes, the public, and the companies who supported the sports industry, and blamed “systemic defects” for permitting continued abuse.