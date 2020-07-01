Chris Audwood says that the backlash against celebrities’ “fantasy” cover was justified

The three-minute clip saw actors, comedians, and singers including Christine Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Sia and Norah Jones take turns singing a group of Lennon’s classics in what was supposed to be a show of solidarity.
But after Gadot shared the starry video montage on Instagram, critics moved to social media to express their contempt and accused celebrities of being out of touch. Singer Nick How even described it as “the most terrifying version ever.”
Appearing on Monday’s episode of Louis Theroux’s “Grounded” podcast, Audod said criticism surrounding what was meant to be a painful gesture was justified.
“As far as my interpretation of it is concerned, I think the reaction was justified,” said the Irish actor and writer.
Audoude also revealed his involvement at the request of a close friend and “bridesmaids” heroine Kristen Wiig and participated only because he assumed it was “a charitable thing.”
“I will do anything Kristin ask me, of course, we just did that,” he said. “It took five minutes, I didn’t think about it. I assumed it was for the kids.”
Udud attributed the error to the “first wave of creative diarrhea” that occurred at the beginning of the epidemic.
He said too late that he believed they “just needed to relax and just take everything” and described the video as “something that we didn’t need to hate everyone.”
In April, actor Jimmy Dornan defended the video, saying it was just Gadot’s attempt to lift the spirits of those affected by Covid-19.
“She was with me,” star “Fifty Shades” told Shane Todd during her appearance on the podcast, “Tea With Me.” “I’ve been dragged with her.”