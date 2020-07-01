Chris Audwood says that the backlash against celebrities’ “fantasy” cover was justified

The three-minute clip saw actors, comedians, and singers including Christine Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Sia and Norah Jones take turns singing a group of Lennon’s classics in what was supposed to be a show of solidarity.

But after Gadot shared the starry video montage on Instagram, critics moved to social media to express their contempt and accused celebrities of being out of touch. Singer Nick How even described it as “the most terrifying version ever.”

Appearing on Monday’s episode of Louis Theroux’s “Grounded” podcast, Audod said criticism surrounding what was meant to be a painful gesture was justified.