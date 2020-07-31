Chris Buckham loses HS2 legal challenge

Comment on the photo

Television naturalist Chris Buckham lost an appeals court’s attempt to challenge the government over the HS2 high-speed rail scheme.

He said there were failures in the way the government decided to give the project a green light.

In April, Supreme Court justices rejected Springwatch’s full judicial review of the decision.

Buckham said he was deeply disappointed with the decision.

In issuing the decision, Lord Justice Lindblom said that the court “rejected all of the grounds for Mr. Bakkam’s substantial appeal as incontrovertible.”

The judgment indicated that his allegations included that the government misunderstood local environmental concerns and failed to examine the environmental impacts of HS2.

The TV presenter claimed that the government did not take into account the impact on greenhouse gas emissions until 2050 in light of “obligations under the Paris Convention and the 2008 Climate Change Act”.

‘Does not make sense’

Mr Buckham’s lawyers said at a hearing in July that the review gave an “incomplete assessment of environmental issues”, which means that the government agreed to HS2 with a “complete misunderstanding” of its impact on the environment.

In written reports, David Wolf QC argued that ministers would have embarked on their decision based on the Oakervee review (a government commissioned report prepared to examine whether the HS2 should proceed and how) would explain what they needed to know, when it did not.

But Timothy Mold QC, on behalf of the government, said: “It is simply fanciful for the appellant to assume that the first respondent (Minister of Transport) did not know about the general legislative and procedural history of HS2, including a comprehensive assessment of environmental impacts carried out in accordance with procedures. Parliamentary, other than the one that caught the attention of the report itself. “

In his statement, Mr. Buckham said: “The truth is that we are a world far from where we were when we issued the original claim for judicial review.

He said that Covid-19 has turned the country’s finances and public attitudes toward climate change “upside down”.

He said: “People now see that a blueprint of a railway tearing apart the countryside so that we can shave a few minutes of flight time, does not make sense in the contemporary workplace.”

HS2 is set to link London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

A spokesman for HS2 Ltd said it takes “its commitment to the environment very seriously” and “there is protection to protect wildlife and other natural assets.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Transport said the project was “critical to rebuilding our economy from coronavirus,” and HS2 has been tasked with “providing one of the most environmentally responsible infrastructure projects in the UK”.

