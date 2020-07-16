Chris Evans sends “Captain America” ​​shield to Bridger Walker

Captain America’s star sent a video message to Bridger Walker, 6, who saved his four-year-old sister from a dog attack. Walker He was seriously injured Requires 2 hours and 90 stitches on the face.

“Captain America here, so I read your story, I saw what you did and I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this for the past two days, but let me be the next person to tell you, pal, you said Evans in a video message posted on an Instagram page started by Aunt Walker, that what I did it was very brave, very selfish, and your sister is very fortunate because you are an older brother. Your parents must be proud of you … “I will track your address and I will send you an authentic Captain America shield that you deserve.”

When Walker’s father asked him why he jumped between his sister and the dog, he was told that he told them, “If someone should die, I think it must be me,” according to a statement from the family got him CNN.

The boy also caught the attention of Anne Hathaway.