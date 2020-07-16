Chris Evans sends “Captain America” ​​shield to Bridger Walker

“Captain America here, so I read your story, I saw what you did and I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this for the past two days, but let me be the next person to tell you, pal, you said Evans in a video message posted on an Instagram page started by Aunt Walker, that what I did it was very brave, very selfish, and your sister is very fortunate because you are an older brother. Your parents must be proud of you … “I will track your address and I will send you an authentic Captain America shield that you deserve.”
When Walker’s father asked him why he jumped between his sister and the dog, he was told that he told them, “If someone should die, I think it must be me,” according to a statement from the family got him CNN.
The boy also caught the attention of Anne Hathaway.
“I am not a Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see someone,” wrote Hathaway on Instagram alongside pictures of Bridger and his sister. “I can only hope to be as half of my courage in my life as you are in your life, Bridger. I wish you easy recovery, and many great looking rocks. Hey @ Markovalo, do you need a teammate ??”
The family says that Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levy, the Russo brothers, and Ruby Emile are among those who have contacted them.
