Chris From: Canadian-Israeli billionaire to make history with four-time Tour de France winner

The Emerging Israel Nation group and Fromm’s signature as team leader are the brainchild of Sylvan Adams.

Adams said: “We are committed to building a supportive Grand Tour team around Chris, so that we can make history together, as we compete to be the best, and achieve our main goal: winning the Tour de France.”

Major bike races are Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España. Fromm has won it all during his patronage.

Adams helped establish the first professional cycling team in Israel in 2015, called the Israel Cycling Academy, which included riders from Israel and abroad.