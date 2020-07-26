Christian group monitors Attorney Ted Yoho for AOC charges

A Christian charity forced Florida lawmaker Ted Yoho to resign from her board of directors on the grounds that MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was described as a “prostitute”.

The organization said the Republican stepped down from the world bread group against hunger on Friday.

“She sought his resignation as a measure that reaffirms our commitment to engaging with women and people of color, domestically and globally, as they continue to lead us into a more inclusive and equitable world,” said group spokesman Chris Ford.

“Yoho’s latest words and words as reported in the media do not reflect the ethical standards expected of board members,” Ford told CNN.

On Monday, Yoho faced Ocasso Cortez, outside the Capitol building, saying New York’s Social Democrats are “disgusting” because of her recent observations linking poverty and unemployment to the recent rise in crime in New York City – allegedly calling her “the king of the bitch.”

On Wednesday, Yoho apologized for the “surprising way of chatting” but denied using “offensive pronouncements” against the Arabian Oil Company.

Democrats knocked Yoho in speeches in the House of Representatives on Thursday, arguing that Yoho’s behavior showed that there is a sexual bias against the actresses.

In front of the journalists, representative Yoho Call me, and I quote, King’s Whore, “narrated AOC to the Congressional Record.

“I kicked the men out of pubs that used a language like Mr Yoho. I faced this kind of harassment while riding the subway in New York City. This is not new. This is the problem.”