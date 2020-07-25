Cinemas should be reopened in August, the I & B Department recommends

Movie-goers wearing 3D glasses watch a movie at PVR Multiplex in Mumbai on November 10, 2013.Reuters file

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting recommended to the Federation’s Interior Ministry to reopen movie theaters across the country in August.

Secretary of I & B Amit Khari indicated this in close interaction between the industry and the CII Information Committee on Friday. He said his corresponding number in the Ministry of Interior Ajay Bhala would take the final call.

Khari said he recommended allowing movie theaters across India to be reopened as early as August 1 – or at the latest, around August 31.

The proposed formula is to keep the alternate seats in the first row and then the next row vacant and to continue in this way all the time.

Khari said that his ministry’s recommendation takes into consideration the standard social separation of two meters, but adjust it gently to two yards instead. But the Interior Ministry still needs to return to the recommendation.

But the movie owners, present at the interaction, rejected this and said that this format is unwise and that just 25 percent of the movies from the auditorium run worse than keeping the cinemas closed.

The attendees at the meeting included media executives such as N.P. Sony Singh, Sam Palasara (Madison), Mega Tata (Discovery), Gaurav Gandhi (Amazon Prime), Manish Maheshwari (Twitter), S. Sivakumar (Bennett Coleman & Company Limited), K. Madhavan, Starr and Disney, and also the head of the CII Information Committee.

Current OTT platforms, including Gandhi from Amazon Prime, have not retreated. Some Bollywood producers, especially those belonging to Amitabh Bachchan’s “Gulabu Sitabu”, have posted their films on OTT, rather than living in uncertainty about the closure.